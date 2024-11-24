Maharashtra election results: 'Ek hain…' is India's new mahamantra, says PM Modi | News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday celebrated the BJP's spectacular victory in Maharashtra as a triumph of its agenda of unity, development and over the Indian bloc's politics of “division, negativity and deception”, as he sought to elevate his 'ek hain to the level of security. » theme as the new “mahamantra” of the country.

“After Haryana, the biggest message of this election is unity. 'Ek hain to safe hain' has become the 'mahamantra' of the country,” a triumphant Modi said at a celebration at the BJP headquarters. While welcoming the BJP's landslide, Modi framed the Maharashtra result as a defeat of the Congress' focus on caste and said it was the message of unity that had triumphed in the state . “It has taught a lesson to those who push people to fight in the name of a caste, religion, language or region,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said the election victory in Maharashtra was not just due to the BJP but a vision of India that prioritized unity and development. This victory, Modi said, was a clear rejection of the Congress agenda and the “INDI alliance”, which he accused of dividing society.

Modi also used the opportunity to criticize the opposition's model of governance, particularly focusing on Congress-ruled states. He cited examples like Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal where, according to him, the promises made by the Congress were not kept, drawing a parallel with the disillusionment of the electorate with such policies. “The people of Maharashtra have seen how Congress governments betray people,” he said, presenting the BJP's governance as a stark contrast.

The scale of the BJP's victory was unprecedented in Maharashtra, with Modi proudly declaring it “the biggest pre-poll victory of any party or alliance in the state in the last 50 years”. It is not just a political victory but also a mandate for continued BJP governance, marking the third consecutive victory in the state, he added. “For the third time, the BJP has emerged as the largest party in Maharashtra,” he said.

He criticized the Congress for its “duplicity”, especially regarding figures like Veer Savarkar, who he said was insulted and misrepresented by the rival for political purposes. He said the Maharashtra elections had exposed the “double face of INDI-Aghadi”.

Modi also addressed the issue of urban Naxalism, terming it a new challenge, with its roots allegedly outside the country, and urged the youth to recognize this reality. The Prime Minister also cited losses, like in Jharkhand, as a call for more dedicated efforts in development.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/maharashtra-election-results-ek-hain-is-indias-new-mahamantra-says-pm-modi/articleshow/115610993.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos