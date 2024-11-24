'Historic' Maha verdict signifies public endorsement of BJP's good governance: PM Modi | Morung Express

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP national president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday, November 23, 2024. The Mahayuti Alliance led by the BJP emerged victorious in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, November 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the verdict given by the people of Maharashtra to Mahayuti, who returned to power with a near absolute majority, was a “stamp” of approval for the good governance of the BJP-led government.

Without a doubt, Maharashtra's result is historic. The Maharashtra verdict is a seal on the BJP’s model of good governance. The people of Maharashtra have blessed us at the moment because they trust us. The BJP also became the largest party in Maharashtra for the third time, Prime Minister Modi said in his victory speech at the BJP headquarters here.

He added that the people of Maharashtra gave the BJP many more seats than the Congress and its allies combined, adding that this shows that when it comes to good governance, the country trusts only the BJP and the NDA.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an idol for me and the BJP. Dharamveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is our inspiration. We have always believed in the ideas of social justice of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule, it is in our conduct, it is in our behavior. Respect for cultures and history is in our culture, in our nature, Prime Minister Modi said.

Lies, deceit and fraud have been soundly defeated in Maharashtra, he said, adding that divisive forces have been defeated, negative politics have been defeated and dynastic politics have also been defeated.

Maharashtra has witnessed the triumph of development, good governance and genuine social justice. The forces of deception, divisive politics and family dynasties have been defeated. Maharashtra has strengthened its resolve for a developed India, Prime Minister Modi said.

Lashing out at the Congress, PM Modi said people across the country are with the 'nation first' mantra and not the kursi first formula, adding that people have rejected the Congress and know that they will not keep their dishonest promises.

“The Congress and its ecosystem thought that by lying in the name of the Constitution and lying in the name of reservation, they would divide SC/ST/OBC into small groups. Maharashtra has completely rejected this conspiracy of the Congress and its allies. Maharashtra said do it loud: if there is one, then it is safe,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that whoever talks about two constitutions, people reject them and Congress has again tried to create two constitutions in J&K, but Maharashtra results show that it will not be allowed at any cost.

He said no power in the world can bring back Article 370, adding that the Maharashtra results have exposed the double faces of INDIA bloc and Maha Vikas Aghadi.

“The results of the by-elections in many states of the country are also in and our number in the Lok Sabha has increased by one more seat. UP, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have extended their full support to the BJP. The people of Assam have once again expressed their confidence in the BJP. We have also achieved success in Madhya Pradesh. Support for the NDA has also increased in Bihar, which shows that the country now only wants development. Prime Minister Modi said.

He also congratulated and applauded all the BJP and NDA workers across the country.

In Jharkhand, where the JMM returned to power, Prime Minister Modi said, “We will work even harder for the rapid development of Jharkhand, and every BJP worker will contribute all-out efforts to achieve this goal.” »

Earlier, BJP president JP Nadda said the people of Maharashtra have delivered a decisive verdict, asserting their unwavering support for Prime Minister Modi and Mahayuti.

Simultaneously, they sent a strong message to Maha Aghadi, recognizing the reality that Congress is a 'Parjeevi' party that prioritizes its own interests while letting others waste away! The Maha Aghadi result testifies to this harsh reality, Nadda said.