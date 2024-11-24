Queen Elizabeth's Horse Training Guilt Revealed With Monty Roberts





Source: MEGA/GREENWICHENTERTAINMENT/YOUTUBE Queen Elizabeth II once confided in her American cowboy friend Monty Roberts. November 23, 2024, published at 5:16 p.m. ET Famous California horse whisperer Monty Roberts, 89 years old, shared a decades-long friendship with the late Queen Elizabeth II, explored in the documentary The cowboy and the queen. Her Majesty, who first met the horse trainer in 1989, even confided to him her “guilty conscience” about the way she trained her horses. Article continues below advertisement Source: MEGA/GREENWICHENTERTAINMENT/YOUTUBE Queen Elizabeth II was “stunned” by Monty Robert's non-violent horse training methods. “My wife and I have been married for 68 years, but horses are my second love,” said the American cowboy. Fox News. “Her Majesty and I shared a deep love of horses. And getting to know her was such a wonderful time in my life.” Roberts has long been praised for his non-violent approach to horse training methods, which came to the attention of Elizabeth II in the final year of the 1980s. He added: “I was strictly with horses. I wasn't interested in people at that time. And some racehorse trainers here in California came to me and they said, 'Oh my God…, that's how it is.' we have to go. It's better than that. [what] we do with all the beating and tying and roping of the front feet and all that.'” Roberts continued: “So we had three or four open days here for California racehorse trainers. There were magazine editors here just to see what was going on. And they wrote their stories. The Queen was getting these magazines and she read about this crazy thing called nonviolent training. Article continues below advertisement Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth has always been a horse lover. After sending his horse manager to California to meet Roberts and observe his methods in action, Her Majesty was impressed by what her assistant told her. The monarch quickly arranged for the horse whisperer to meet her at Windsor Castle. “He came and watched me,” the coach said. “He said, 'I want to see another one, I want to see another one.' I made about four horses for him. He came back. [to the U.K.] and told him, “It’s real.” And she said, 'I want him here.'” “I was supposed to be there for five days,” Roberts said. “He had 23 horses in the pastures outside her room, and she could see if anyone was playing with these horses, cheating in any way. She had people there to look after these horses. She brought a horse which she had given to her mother and which was never used. “I had a saddle, I had never had a rider on my back. Twenty-six minutes later, I had a rider and a saddle on my back. “ Article continues below advertisement Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022. He concluded by observing how “dazed” the Queen was after witnessing the methods. “She said, 'I have such a guilty conscience. I should have told my father that I wanted [learn] non-violent ways to train horses. And now I know it's possible. From then on we became close friends, horses being what brought us together.” Article continues below advertisement Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth II reigned as British monarch for an unprecedented 70.5 years, from 1952 to 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theroyalobserver.com/p/queen-elizabeth-guilty-conscience-revealed-secret-american-cowboy-monty-roberts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos