UK wants to hire EU negotiator to 'reset' relations





The British government is recruiting a new negotiator to help reset relations with Europe. The job advert says the role will lead the government's relationship with the European Union and negotiations with the EU “on the UK's core interests”, with mentions of trade, security and policy. borders. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to reset relations between the UK and the EU, and said previously he would seek a better trade deal than the one negotiated by Boris Johnson at the end of 2020. However, the Prime Minister said the reset does not mean canceling Brexit.

The new negotiator role is being announced as a high-profile position which will receive significant public scrutiny and political attention in the job advert published online by the Cabinet Office. The second permanent secretary for European Union and international economic affairs would act as a “sherpa” – “a senior and personal representative of the Prime Minister at international summits and engagements”. The person would be responsible for overseeing and directing the development of trade policies, including Windsor Framethe Trade and Cooperation Agreement, the Entry and Exit System – a new upcoming EU digital border system – and other border policy issues. The salary range is 153,000 to 200,000. A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “As we reset our relationship with the EU, building closer trade and security ties and encouraging more investment from around the world, this new role will oversee this work. » Reporting to the Minister for Relations with the European Union, they will lead formal discussions with the EU as we drive economic growth. Starmer has said he wants to strengthen relations with the EU. In October, he made his first visit to Brussels since becoming Prime Minister, where he was warmly welcomed by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Starmer called for closer cooperation on defense and security, climate change, irregular migration and economic growth so that Brexit is in the UK's interests, he said. he declared. Stephen Moore, senior economic adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, told BBC Radio 4's Today program last week that the UK “must choose between the more socialist European economic model and the American model, based more on a free enterprise system. He said the UK was “caught in the middle”, but he felt “Britain would do better to move more towards the American model of economic freedom and if that were the case I think it would would encourage the Trump administration to exercise freedom. trade agreement with the United Kingdom.

