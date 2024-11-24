Broke all records, biggest win for any party, pre-poll alliance in last 50 years: PM Modi on BJP's best ever show in Maharashtra | News from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in Maharashtra as “historic” and said it sends the message of “ek hai safe hai» (safe once united) to the whole country.

Addressing BJP workers from the party headquarters in New Delhi, Modi said, “Maharashtra has broken all records. In the last 50 years, this is the biggest victory achieved by a party or alliance pre-election. This is the third consecutive time that under the leadership of the BJP, an alliance has been blessed by Maharashtra. And this is the third consecutive term that the BJP has become the largest party in Maharashtra. It's definitely historic. This is a hallmark of the BJP's model of governance…Maharashtra is the sixth state to have given a mandate to the BJP for three consecutive terms.

Modi's speech comes after the BJP led the Mahayuti Alliance – which includes the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the BJP and the NCP's Ajit Pawar faction – to sweep the state, with the BJP single-handedly surpassing the mark of the 100 seats. Modi congratulated all the BJP and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) workers across the country. He said: “Today we are gathered here to celebrate the occasion of another historic victory. Today, development has won in Maharashtra, good governance and true social justice have won in Maharashtra. And the lies, deception and divisive forces have largely lost. Negative politics has been defeated. Today, the politics of the dynasty have lost. Today, Maharashtra has strengthened the promise of 'Viksit Bharat'. I also like Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Highlighting the party's victory in the bypolls held in other states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, the Prime Minister said, “UP, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have extended immense support to the BJP. The people of Assam have once again extended their faith in the BJP. In Madhya Pradesh too, we have succeeded. In Bihar too, support for the NDA has increased. This shows that the country only wants to develop now. I bow to the voters of Maharashtra, the youth, women, farmers and the people of the entire country. However, as things turned in Jharkhand, with the INDIA bloc overtaking the BJP-led NDA, securing majority in the state, Modi said: “I also want to thank the people of Jharkhand. We will work harder to ensure faster development in Jharkhand…” he said in his speech. As the counting of votes continues for the 81 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand, the JMM-led alliance is leading in 56 seats, while the NDA is leading in 24. “After Haryana, the biggest message of this election is unity. “Ek hain toh safe hain” has become the “maha-mantra” of the country,” the Prime Minister said. On the opposition Lashing out at the opposition for its defeat in Maharashtra and elsewhere, PM Modi said, “The Congress and its ecosystem had thought that by spreading lies in the name of the Constitution, they could divide the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) in small groups. This is a solid slap to their face. He also said that Indian voters chose those who put the “nation” first, not those who put the “kursi (president)” first. “People made the forces of division bite the dust. The Congress and its allies have failed to grasp the new realities of the country's mood,” the Prime Minister added. “Only Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution is acceptable to the people. The country will completely reject those who talk about two Constitutions. The Congress and its allies have once again attempted to build the Article 370 wall in Jammu and Kashmir, which is also disrespectful to the Constitution. Maharashtra told them that this would not be bearable. No power in the world can restore Article 370,” Modi said.

