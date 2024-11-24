Jharkhand Elections 2024: PM Modi congratulates Hemant Soren, JMM after Indian bloc sweeps state







“I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support. We will always be at the forefront to raise people's issues and work for the state. I also congratulate the JMM-led alliance for its performance in the state ” Modi wrote in a statement. post on X. —Narendramodi (@narendramodi) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren after the JMM-led INDIA bloc crossed the half-century milestone in the state on Saturday. Modi also thanked the people of Jharkhand for their support and said the BJP would continue to raise its issues in the state.“I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support. We will always be at the forefront to raise people's issues and work for the state. I also congratulate the JMM-led alliance for its performance in the state ” Modi wrote in a statement. post on X. JMM directs; BJP Trails As results from Jharkhand's 2024 parliamentary elections continue to trickle in, the JMM-led INDIA bloc has pulled ahead, with victories for Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife, Kalpana Soren, both leading in their respective constituencies. As the competition continues, the INDIA bloc appears on track to form the next government, having passed the halfway mark of 41 seats.

According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the JMM has secured 17 seats so far and is leading in 17 others. Meanwhile, the BJP won five seats, with a lead in 16 others.

The Congress (INC) won seven seats and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI(ML)(L)) won two. Smaller parties, including the AJSUP and the JD(U), have struggled to make a significant impact.

The vote counting, which began early Saturday morning, revealed a closely watched contest between the JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP led NDA. At 9:30 a.m., the BJP was leading with 11 seats, while the INDIA bloc (JMM, Congress, RJD) had obtained 9 seats. However, around 10:00 a.m. the tide began to change, with the INDIA bloc taking a considerable lead, with 39 seats to the NDA's 28. At 10:40 a.m., the INDIA bloc passed the majority threshold of 41 seats, maintaining its lead into the afternoon. By 1:15 p.m., the alliance had secured 51 seats, sparking celebrations among JMM supporters, confident of victory. The Soren family's winning streak In one of the most closely watched elections, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is leading with 2,812 votes from Barhait, while his brother Basant Soren also emerged victorious in Dumka after defeating BJP's Sunil Soren. Meanwhile, Kalpana Soren, candidate from Gandey, was earlier trailing by over 3,000 votes, but made a strong comeback, eventually leading her BJP rival by over 300 votes by mid-afternoon. The ongoing findings highlight the complex political dynamics at play in Jharkhand, a state where tribal and non-tribal interests often intersect. In the 2024 elections, 28 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 9 for Scheduled Castes (SC), making these constituencies critical battlegrounds. The JMM has historically dominated ST seats, and its strong performance in these areas appears to continue in 2024. Key figures in the election included prominent BJP leaders like Amar Kumar Bauri (Chandankiyari) and Babulal Marandi (Dhanwar), as well as JMM stalwarts like President Rabindra Nath Mahato and Congress members Deepika Pandey Singh. The electoral battle was marked by intense campaigns by both the ruling alliance and the opposition. The BJP-led NDA has accused the JMM government of corruption and mismanagement, with top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah focusing on allegations against Hemant Soren linked to money laundering money. In contrast, the INDIA bloc highlighted its record on social programs, accusing the BJP of using central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for political purposes. .

