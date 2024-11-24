Imran's bail application for early hearing allowed – Journal





LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday allowed an application for early hearing of bail pleas following the arrest of PTI founder president Imran Khan in eight cases of May 9 riots, including attack on residence corps commanders.

ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gul heard the petition filed by the legal team of the incarcerated former prime minister. The lawyers asked the court to postpone the bail applications for an early hearing.

However, Deputy District Attorney Rana Aazar opposed the early hearing request, saying an early hearing request cannot be filed in criminal cases.

The prosecutor also noted that the lead counsel for the PTI founders, lawyer Salman Safdar, did not appear at several hearings to argue his arguments.

He questioned the urgency, since bail hearings were already scheduled for November 30.

The judge also noted that the date of November 30 was set due to the absence of the applicants' lawyer.

The judge granted the request for an early hearing, ordering lawyer Safdar to conclude his arguments on November 27.

Other cases include attacks on Askari Tower and Shadman Police Station.

These applications for bail after his arrest were filed after the Lahore High Court on July 25 quashed the former prime minister's remand in 12 cases.

On November 8, ATC-III judge Arshad Javed granted bail to Imran Khan after his arrest in four cases, including burning of PML-N office in Model Town, a container near Kalma Chowk , police vehicles in Gulberg and violence at the Sherpao Bridge during the war. May 9 riots.

BAIL: An ATC on Saturday extended pre-arrest interim bail of sisters of PTI founder presidents Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan and PTI general secretary Salman Akram Raja till December 6 in two different cases.

During the hearing on bail applications related to the Jinnah House attack, Imran Khan's sisters did not appear in court. Their lawyers filed requests for a one-time exemption from personal appearance, which the court granted.

Similarly, Mr Raja also missed his bail hearing in a case relating to the October 5 party protest.

The court also accepted his request for exemption and extended the bail until the next hearing.

Secretly, the court also discharged PTI leaders Akmal Khan Bari and Habibur Rehman from a case related to the violence during the October 5 protest.

The police had arrested the two leaders and produced them in court, seeking permission to transfer them to jail for their identification.

However, the court rejected the request after hearing arguments from defense lawyers.

The lawyers pointed out that police failed to comply with legal requirements by not covering the suspects' faces during their arrest and only covering them when they appeared in court.

The defense argued that under the law, a suspect's face must remain hidden before the identification procedure to ensure its validity. This procedural condition not being met, the identification procedure would have no legal weight, the lawyers added.

The lawyers claimed that their clients were arrested for political reasons and that the arrests were part of a strategy to suppress PTI protests planned for November 24.

After hearing the arguments, the court released the two leaders.

Published in Dawn, November 24, 2024

