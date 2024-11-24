Jokowi Ridwan Kamil Jakarta Regional Election

RENCANA “puasa politik” Joko Widodo selama sebulan yang ia sampaikan kepada sejumlah orang dekatnya tak terbukti. Tak sampai sebulan setelah lengser pada 20 Oktober 2024, mantan presiden itu mengumpulkan relawan pendukungnya serta petinggi partai politik pengusung Ridwan Kamil-Suswono di Kaizen Heritage, Jakarta Pusat, pada Senin, 18 November 2024. Setelah itu, ia mendeklarasikan dukungan untuk Ridwan dalam pemilihan kepala daerah Jakarta. Jokowi meyakini Ridwan Kamil-Suswono bisa mengalahkan Pramono Anung-Rano Karno. Ia membandingkan pilkada Jakarta dengan pemilihan presiden 2024 yang dimenangi Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka. “Kalau gerakannya masif, bisa kayak pilpres. Bayangan kami pilpres menang 51 persen, dapatnya 58,5 persen,” katanya. Menggalang dukungan untuk Ridwan, Jokowi bergerak cepat. Pada hari yang sama, ia juga bertemu dengan Ketua Umum Partai Golkar Bahlil Lahadalia di sebuah tempat di Jakarta. Dua orang dekat Ridwan Kamil dan Bahlil mengatakan Jokowi meminta mantan anak buahnya itu menggerakkan mesin partai. Juga mengatur agar pilkada Jakarta berlangsung dua putaran supaya Ridwan Kamil bisa menang pada putaran berikutnya. Sehari kemudian Bahlil pun menginstruksikan pengurus Golkar di Jakarta agar mengkampanyekan Ridwan-Suswono. Kader partai beringin diminta masuk ke sejumlah daerah yang masih sulit ditembus pasangan itu. Misalnya kantong suara mantan Gubernur Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, di Jakarta Selatan dan Jakarta Timur. Hingga Sabtu, 23 November 2024, Bahlil tak menanggapi pertanyaan Tempo yang dikirim ke nomor telepon selulernya. Ketua Dewan Pimpinan Daerah Golkar Jakarta Ahmed Zaki Iskandar membenarkan jika Bahlil memerintahkan pengurus dan kader partai bergerak lebih cepat. “Kami ingin Ridwan Kamil menang satu putaran,” ujar Zaki, Jumat, 22 November 2024. Previously, Jokowi also encouraged President Prabowo Subianto to support Ridwan Kamil. This request was made during their meeting at Jokowi's home in Solo, Central Java, Monday, November 4, 2024. During the meeting, Jokowi asked about the Gerindra party machine not moving at all. Jakarta and Central Java. After Prabowo appealed to Jokowi, Gerindra began to help Ridwan-Suswono win. Gerindra Daily Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad spoke sparingly about Jokowi's meeting with Prabowo. “I don’t know,” he said Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Later, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka also supported Ridwan Kamil. Jokowi's eldest son asked his Gibran Center volunteer members to support Ridwan and Suswono. “We must gas pole with the remaining time,” said General President of the Gibran Center, Marsudiyanto, Tuesday, November 19, 2024. Ridwan Kamil hopes Gibran volunteers can help him and Suswono win the Jakarta regional elections. “Through his vast network, we hope to strengthen our victory,” Ridwan said. •••

JOKO Widodo tak memungkiri bahwa Pramono Anung dan Rano Karno berpeluang besar memenangi pilkada Jakarta. Kepada tiga koleganya yang bertemu beberapa pekan lalu di Jakarta dan Solo, Jokowi mengatakan, andai pemilihan digelar saat itu, Ridwan Kamil dan Suswono pasti kalah. Sebab, elektabilitas pasangan itu lebih rendah dibanding Pramono-Rano. Elektabilitas Ridwan-Suswono belakangan memang meredup. Survei Indikator Politik Indonesia pada 30 Oktober-8 November 2024 menunjukkan tingkat keterpilihan Ridwan-Suswono 39,2 persen, tertinggal dari Pramono-Rano sebesar 42,9 persen. Sedangkan pasangan dari jalur independen, Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana, memiliki elektabilitas 5,1 persen. Saat bertemu di Solo pada 1 November 2024, Jokowi mengingatkan Ridwan Kamil soal gaya kampanye yang tak kunjung menaikkan elektabilitas. Dua narasumber yang mendapat cerita dari Jokowi soal pertemuan itu mengatakan saat itu Ridwan meminta Jokowi bersedia ke Jakarta untuk menaikkan elektabilitasnya. Namun Jokowi tak langsung memenuhi permintaan itu.

Joko Widodo dan Ridwan Kamil dalam acara deklarasi dukungan bersama relawan Jokowi dan influencer di Kaizen Coffee, Cempaka Putih, Jakarta, 18 November 2024. Tempo/Ilham Balindra

Mantan Wali Kota Solo itu menilai Ridwan Kamil terlalu pilih-pilih dalam berkampanye. Jokowi, kata dua koleganya, membandingkan dia dengan Pramono Anung yang tak menolak undangan meski tamu yang hadir hanya sepuluh orang. Sedangkan Ridwan cenderung memilih kampanye jika peserta yang terkumpul mencapai ratusan orang. Hingga Sabtu, 23 November 2024, Jokowi belum merespons surat permintaan wawancara yang dikirim ke rumahnya pada Kamis, 22 November 2024. Ketua Dewan Pimpinan Daerah Golkar Jakarta Ahmed Zaki Iskandar mengatakan Jokowi bukan mengkritik Ridwan dalam pertemuan mereka. “Pak Jokowi memberi saran dan petunjuk,” ujar Zaki, Jumat, 22 November 2024. Kepada tiga koleganya, Jokowi mengatakan akan mendukung Ridwan Kamil-Suswono karena dia berada di kubu Koalisi Indonesia Maju. Koalisi pendukung Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka itu menjadi pengusung Ridwan-Suswono di pilkada Jakarta. Apalagi Jokowi sebelumnya gencar melobi para ketua umum partai di Koalisi Indonesia Maju untuk mengusung Ridwan Kamil di pilkada Jakarta. Motif lain Jokowi turun gunung ditengarai untuk menebalkan duit kampanye Ridwan Kamil. Seorang pengurus Golkar bercerita, Ridwan pernah mengaku bahwa dana kampanyenya tinggal Rp 150 miliar. Duit itu tak cukup untuk membiayai kampanye di putaran pertama. Itulah sebabnya alat peraga kampanye Ridwan-Suswono tak memenuhi jalanan Jakarta.

Presiden RI ketujuh Joko Widodo (kiri) berbincang dengan Calon Gubernur DKI Jakarta nomor urut satu Ridwan Kamil (kanan) saat bertemu di kediaman Sumber, Solo, Jawa Tengah, Jumat (1/11/2024). Ridwan Kamil bertemu Presiden RI ketujuh Joko Widodo di Solo untuk bersilaturahmi sekaligus belajar tata kelola kota kepada Joko Widodo yang pernah menjabat sebagai Gubernur DKI Jakarta pada 2012 sampai 2014. Antara Foto/Mohammad Ayudha

Kolega Ridwan mengatakan dukungan Jokowi yang moncer menambah duit kampanye mantan Gubernur Jawa Barat itu. Ia mengaku pernah memfasilitasi Ridwan bertemu dengan sejumlah pengusaha Jakarta setelah ia menemui Jokowi. Seusai pertemuan itu, uang puluhan miliar rupiah mengalir ke kantong tim kampanye Ridwan-Suswono. Hingga Sabtu, 23 November 2024, Ridwan Kamil tak merespons pertanyaan yang diajukan Tempo soal dana kampanyenya. Pada Jumat, 22 November 2024, Ridwan mengaku telah mengeluarkan dana kampanye Rp 60 miliar. Menurut dia, dana itu mayoritas untuk pembelian alat peraga kampanye. “Sama buat acara-acara kampanye,” tutur Ridwan di Gelanggang Olahraga Ciracas, Jakarta Timur. Minimnya dana kampanye Ridwan Kamil-Suswono diduga ikut membuat partai pendukungnya loyo. Tiga petinggi Koalisi Indonesia Maju mengatakan sejauh ini hanya Partai Keadilan Sejahtera, partai asal Suswono, dan Partai Golkar yang bergerak. Golkar pun dinilai setengah hati mengkampanyekan Ridwan, yang menjadi wakil ketua umum partai itu. Ketua Golkar Jakarta Ahmed Zaki Iskandar membantah kabar bahwa duit kampanye Ridwan-Suswono seret. “Kami sedang menggelar kampanye besar-besaran,” kata Zaki pada Sabtu, 23 November 2024. Ia juga menyangkal jika pertemuan Ridwan dengan Jokowi disebut bertujuan membuka keran sumbangan kampanye dari pengusaha. Meski Ridwan Kamil-Suswono didukung oleh Jokowi, sejumlah partai memilih tetap tak mendukung pasangan itu. Partai Kebangkitan Bangsa dan Partai NasDem di antaranya. Kepada Tempo, sejumlah pengurus PKB dan NasDem menyatakan tidak ada perintah dari ketua umum mereka, yaitu Muhaimin Iskandar dan Surya Paloh, untuk menyalakan mesin partai. Both PKB and NasDem elites argued that Ridwan did not help their party after he was elected governor of West Java in 2018. Even though both parties supported Ridwan. A NasDem elite said his party spent around 60 billion rupiah to win Ridwan. However, after winning, it was difficult to communicate with Ridwan. Instead of supporting Ridwan Kamil-Suswono, PKB and NasDem defected to support Pramono Anung and Rano Karno. Two people close to Surya Paloh said the Media Group boss even communicated with Pramono Anung and expressed support for the former Cabinet secretary. On Friday, November 1, 2024, Surya Paloh confirmed that he allegedly communicated with Pramono Anung. “I'm probably still in a fairly routine state of communication,” Surya said after meeting with President Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace. However, he denied that his party no longer supports Ridwan Kamil. A number of Advanced Indonesia Coalition party officials said they often visited Pramono-Rano's victorious headquarters at a Jakarta hotel. However, Chairman of the PKB Jakarta Regional Leadership Council Hasbiallah Ilyas denied that his party no longer supports Ridwan Kamil. “We have never turned our back on Ridwan Kamil,” he said on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. NasDem Jakarta Chairman Wibi Andrino also claimed that his party was involved in Ridwan Kamil's attempt to win the Jakarta regional elections. He said NasDem actively participated in many campaigns and often coordinated with other parties supporting Ridwan. Meanwhile, Ridwan and Suswono's spokesperson Herzaky Mahendra Putra said the party supporting the number one duo was strong and would continue to work. “We will win a round,” declared this Democratic Party politician on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. •••

BSEVERAL days after the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party announced Pramono Anung as its candidate for Jakarta governor in late August 2024, Joko Widodo, then still president, summoned a number of Jakarta officials to the State Palace. One of them is the acting governor of Jakarta, Heru Budi Hartono. Jokowi asked Heru to help Pramono in Jakarta. A Jakarta City Hall official said Heru grouped together several of his subordinates to help Pramono. One of them is to provide various data about the state of Jakarta. This data is used by the Pramono team to develop vision and mission as well as superior programs.

Heru did not respond to the questions asked Tempo until Saturday, November 23, 2024. However, on August 28, 2024, Heru called on officials to be neutral in the Jakarta regional elections. Recently, the political map in Jakarta has changed. After Heru resigned on October 17, 2024, Acting Jakarta Governor Teguh Setyabudi expelled hundreds of bureaucrats, from regional secretary Joko Agus Setyono to subdistrict and village heads in various parts of Jakarta. Reports circulated among city hall officials that the change was linked to Jokowi's efforts to win over Ridwan Kamil.

Three City Hall officials said Joko was replaced by Marullah Matali – who served as Jakarta regional secretary in 2021-2022 – suddenly, without an open selection process. Government Regulation Number 11 of 2017 regarding the management of civil servants stipulates that the replacement of high-ranking civil servants is carried out through open and competency tests.

Teguh affirmed that the change of officials was in accordance with procedures and mechanisms. In fact, he said, the replaced officials were suggestions from the former acting governor of Jakarta. He asked the state civil apparatus to maintain its neutrality in the Jakarta regional elections. Meanwhile, Joko Agus did not question his dismissal. “The position is a mandate,” he declared, Tuesday November 19, 2024.

A week after the large-scale change of officials in Jakarta, a notification letter appeared on Friday, November 15, 2024 regarding the existence of a cheap market. Two city hall officials who were aware of this activity said the market operation organized by PT Tjipinang Jaya Food Station was aimed at supporting Ridwan Kamil-Suswono. But later the event was canceled. One of the activity points of the cheap market is planned in Ujung Menteng Village, Cakung, East Jakarta. However, Ujung Menteng village head Agus Sulaiman was unaware of the planned activities. “This is the business of the Tjipinang food station,” he said.

Senior Manager of Food Station Employees Gunarso said the activities of the cheap market were not related to the Jakarta regional elections. This event takes place regularly every year. This year, he said, cheap market activities reached 600 points in Jakarta. “Now we are temporarily stopping it until the end of the regional elections,” he said, Friday, November 22, 2024.

The daily chairman of the winning Pramono-Rano team, Prasetyo Edi Marsudi, regretted that the market operation had become a means of mobilizing support for Ridwan Kamil. According to him, Food Station should not have held market operations during the Jakarta regional election campaign. “Wait until the regional elections are over, how difficult it is,” he said on Saturday, November 23, 2024. •••

DJoko Widodo's support for Ridwan Kamil is believed to have disappointed Pramono Anung. For a number of those close to him, Pramono considered Jokowi inconsistent. Because Jokowi once said that he would respond to Pramono's request, especially so as not to suffer the same fate as Ganjar Pranowo, who received only 16 percent of the vote in the 2024 presidential election. Pramono made the request when he said goodbye to Jokowi as Cabinet Secretary after he was nominated by PDI Perjuangan General Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri as a gubernatorial candidate. Jokowi is suspected of mobilizing various state apparatuses to win Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka and defeat Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md. Asked about Jokowi's support for Ridwan Kamil, Pramono said his relationship with Jokowi has been going on for a long time. During Jokowi's almost two terms as president, Pramono was also Cabinet Secretary. “I have known him for 23 years, when he was mayor, governor and president twice,” said Pramono, Tuesday, November 19, 2024. According to Pramono, Jokowi's support for Ridwan Kamil is part of democracy. Furthermore, he said, Jokowi's support for Ridwan had no effect on his electability. “My eligibility has actually increased,” Pramono said. Initially, Pramono intended to follow in the footsteps of Ridwan Kamil who visited Jokowi in Solo. The plan included a series of meetings with former Jakarta governors. However, the internal team analyzed that a meeting with Jokowi would reduce his eligibility. Especially among Anies Baswedan's supporters in Jakarta. This plan was canceled. Two senior PDIP officials said Pramono later changed the plan in favor of friendship with Anies. Pramono and Rano Karno visited Anies' house on Friday, November 15, 2024. Pramono uploaded the moment of their meeting on her Instagram account. The visit came a day after a 15-second video was released of Jokowi saying “My name is Ridwan Kamil.” The PDI Perjuangan internal study that senior party officials said Tempo shows that the Jokowi factor only represents about 16 percent of Jakarta voters. Well below Anies, who has influence above 40 percent. Jokowi's influence also extends to President Prabowo and former Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok.

Pramono Anung (second from left) and Rano Karno (left) with Anies Baswedan during the alert call and grand meeting of residents guarding the TPS at Blok S Field, Jakarta, November 21, 2024. Tempo/Martin Yogi Pardamean