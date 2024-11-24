China adopts increasingly assertive foreign intelligence practices





Chinese President Xi Jinping in Brasilia, November 20, 2024. EVARISTO SA / AFP The United States is still struggling to determine the extent to which Chinese hackers have infiltrated American cell phone networks, penetrating all carriers. The American press revealed this operation in September and reported in October that these hackers had targeted the data of Donald Trump's number and that of his future vice-president, JD Vance, while also targeting the campaign staff of Democrat Kamala Harris. “This is by far the most serious telecom hack in our history,” said Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner. New York Times on Thursday, November 21. The case illustrates more assertive practices in destabilization or intelligence operations on the part of Chinese actors, under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is pushing the country to fulfill its role as a great power. During the American presidential campaign, computer security experts also pointed out the role of another Chinese operation, called “Spamouflage”. This involved activating fake Facebook accounts and spreading images and videos, often created using artificial intelligence, to accentuate divisions and support the idea of ​​America on the brink of collapse. , condemned by fentanyl and gun violence. This is an operation reminiscent of Russian practices during the 2016 campaign. In Europe, all eyes are on a 225 meter long Chinese bulk carrier, the Yi-Peng 3, immobilized in the Baltic Sea and under surveillance by the Danish navy for having been located exactly above two submarine cables including one linking Sweden. towards Lithuania, the other Central Europe towards the Nordic countries when they were damaged on Sunday 17 and Monday 18 November. However, caution remains in order, especially since the nationality of the ship's captain has not been confirmed. “China has always fully respected its obligations as a flag state,” and requires “Chinese vessels to scrupulously comply with applicable laws and regulations,” said Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Affairs. foreign. Learn more Subscribers only Damage to submarine cables in the Baltic Sea: why suspicion falls on a Chinese ship However, on October 8, 2023, a Chinese ship, the NewNew Polar Bear, had already damaged a gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia as well as a parallel submarine telecommunications cable. He left his anchor there. China admitted in August 2024 that the container ship had caused the damage but maintained that it was a weather-related accident. “If I had a nickel for every time a Chinese ship dragged its anchor on the bottom of the Baltic Sea near major cables, I would have two nickels, which isn't much but it's weird that way. happens twice,” wrote Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on the social network You have 53.6% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

