Politics
Anthony Albanese under pressure to answer major question as Bali Nine prisoners prepare to return home after almost 20 years behind bars in Indonesia
The opposition has called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to reveal details of the deal reached with the Indonesian government to repatriate the five surviving Bali Nine prisoners to Australia.
Matthew Norman, Martin Stephens, Si Yi Chen, Scott Rush and Michael Czugaj are all serving life sentences. Indonesians and spent almost 20 years behind bars in Balinese prisons.
In 2005, the group and four other Australians were arrested while trying to smuggle 8.3kg of heroin strapped to their bodies from the holiday island.
Shadow attorney general Michaelia Cash told Sky Newson on Sunday it was “inexplicable” that Mr Albanese did not detail what Australia was giving Indonesia to bring the five prisoners home.
“What's the matter?” she asked.
“What did he extract in relation to the agreement? What is Australia giving up in relation to the agreement? How much will this cost the Australian taxpayer?
“Will they continue to serve their prison sentence because they were sentenced to life in prison in Indonesia? Will they continue to serve them in Australia? And if not, why not?
Mr. Albanese had pressured former Indonesian President Joko Widodo, then current President Prabowo Subianto, “for months” to reach a deal.
Anthony Albanese (pictured center left with his partner Jodie on the right) is said to have lobbied former Indonesian president Joko Widodo (pictured center right with Iriana) to seal the deal.
Trade Minister Don Farrell said the proposal to the Indonesian government was not to “release these people” from prison and that they would continue to serve their sentences in Australia.
He said he could not comment further but that Mr Albanese was trying to represent the “interests of Australians overseas”.
“Discussions are ongoing. “It's clear the Prime Minister has stood up for the interests of these young Australians, and we'll see what happens in the days and weeks to come,” Mr Farrell said.
Ms Cash said details were “very light” on whether the five Australians would face life sentences once home.
“Mr Albanese needs to be frank with the Australian people,” she said.
“What is the nature of the deal to bring back Australians convicted of a heroin trafficking ring and sentenced by an Indonesian court?”
Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young called the shadow attorney general's comments “cruel and heartless” on ABC show The Insiders.
“I mean, cruel and heartless, frankly. Cruel and heartless. And if you want a preview of what a Peter Dutton government will look like, here it is,” Ms Hanson-Young said.
Pictured, top left to right: Myuran Sukumaran, Scott Rush, Tach Duc Thanh Nguyen, Renae Lawrence and bottom: Si Yi Chen, Matthew Norman, Michael Czugaj, Martin Stephen and Andrew Chan.
“Don’t be fooled by Dutton dressed as a lamb.”
On Friday, Coordinating Minister for Legal Affairs, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Yusril Ihza Mahendra told The Weekend that Australian Anthony Albanese had requested that the prisoners be transferred to Australia.
“The Indonesian president responded that he is currently reviewing and processing the matter and it is expected to be completed in December,” he said.
He added that Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke had previously requested that “Australian nationals convicted of drug offenses and serving sentences in various prisons be transferred to Australia.”
Among other Bali Nine members arrested during the initial arrest, Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen died of cancer in 2018, while Renae Lawrence was released the same year after her life sentence was reduced to 20 years on appeal.
The masterminds of the drug plot, Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, were executed by firing squad in 2015 on Nusa Kambangan, or “Prison Island.”
