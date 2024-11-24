HM Lee Hsien Loong to visit China from November 24; expected to meet President Xi Jinping





In Beijing, Mr. Lee will visit and be hosted for dinner by Mr. Xi, the Prime Minister's Office said. He will also meet with Mr. Wang Huning, Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's highest political advisory body. In Shanghai, Mr. Lee will meet with city leaders, the PMO said. He will also meet overseas Singaporeans in the Chinese financial hub. As of June 2023, Singapore was Shanghai's largest foreign investor. Cumulative real investment reached US$25.99 billion in the first half of 2024. As of the end of 2022, Shanghai was also Singapore's second-largest investment destination in China, behind Jiangsu Province. Mr Lee will be accompanied by his wife Ho Ching, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Education and Minister in Charge of Suzhou Industrial Park Chan Chun Sing, Ministers of State Sim Ann and Low Yen Ling , as well as officials from various ministries, the Prime Minister's Office said. The senior ministers' visit to China comes nearly two weeks after a working visit to the United States. In the United States, Mr Lee gave a lecture at Harvard University, marking the 40th anniversary of the presence of Singapore's sovereign wealth funds in the country and spoke with prominent strategic thinkers and business leaders based in the United States. Mr Lee last visited China in March 2023, when he was still Prime Minister of Singapore. He met with Xi and they agreed to upgrade relations between the two countries into a high-quality, forward-looking comprehensive partnership. His successor, Mr. Wong, also met with Mr. Xi, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru, on November 15.

