Remaining Bali Nine members would serve prison sentences in Australia if transferred





Michaelia Cash has accused Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of having a poor record on tackling criminals, amid reports the government is close to a deal for the Bali Nine to serve the remainder of their sentences in Australia. Discussions continue between Australia and Indonesia over the repatriation of the five remaining members of the group who were convicted in 2006 of being part of a heroin trafficking network. Mr Albanese raised the issue with new Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto when they met on the sidelines of the G20 summit last week. He also previously discussed it with Joko Widodo. Sign up for The Nightly newsletters. Get a first look at the digital newspaper, curated daily stories and headlines delivered to your inbox. By continuing, you accept our Terms And Privacy Policy. Minister Don Farrell confirmed on Sunday that if the deal went through, the five men Si Yi Chen, Michael Czugaj, Matthew Norman, Scott Rush and Martin Stephens would serve the remainder of their life sentences in Australian prisons. If I understand correctly, the proposal is not to release these people. They would continue to serve their sentences, except they do it in Australia, he told Sky News. But Senator Cash, the shadow attorney general, said there were too many details unknown. What is the nature of the transaction? Who pays for this? What is Australia giving up in return? And will they continue to serve the remainder of their sentence in Australia or not? she said. I mean, it's a reality that Mr. Albanese, when it comes to dealing with criminals, doesn't have a great track record. She then referred to non-citizens released from immigration centers after the High Court ruled that indefinite detention of people without prospect of deportation was unconstitutional. Senator Cash would not comment on whether he thought Australians should remain in Indonesian prisons. If you ask me, would this have been a priority of the government that I am in, a priority for me is to address the cost of living crisis that the Australian people are facing as a result of Mr. . Albanese and his government, she said. Any Australian who travels to Asia, and particularly Indonesia, knows that drugs are punishable by death. It's that simple. And in the case of the Bali Nine, they were found guilty of being part of a heroin trafficking syndicate to import more than eight kilos of heroin into Australia. Michaelia Cash said the Albanian government does not have a good track record when it comes to convicted criminals. Credit: Ian Munro / Western Australia I hate drug crimes because I've met parents whose children died from drugs. Minister Murray Watt said these were rather strange remarks from someone who aspired to become Australia's attorney-general again. It's up to Michaelia Cash and Peter Dutton to explain their position on the Bali Nine. From the Australian government's perspective, we will always advocate for the interests of Australians who have problems overseas, whatever they may be, he told reporters. Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young said it was a cruel and heartless approach. If you want a preview of what a Peter Dutton government will look like, it's here. Don't be fooled by Dutton in lamb's clothing, she told ABCs Insiders. The Bali Nine were arrested in Indonesia after a tip-off from the Australian Federal Police, a move that has come under scrutiny given Australia opposes the death penalty. In 2015, as two other members of the condemned group, Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, neared their execution dates, former prime ministers Malcolm Fraser, Bob Hake, Paul Keating, John Howard, Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard launched a common call for their lives. be spared The leader at the time, Tony Abbott, also called for leniency on their behalf. Another member of the group died in prison from cancer, and Renae Lawrence was released in 2018 after her sentence was commuted. Mr Albanese advocated for the release of Australian prisoners from overseas jails throughout his tenure as Prime Minister, including Cheng Lei, Sean Turnell and Chau Van Kham.

