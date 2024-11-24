



Foreign Secretary David Lammy is expected to be questioned by MPs on the UK's strategy towards China when he speaks to the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday. Concerns have already been raised by Labor committee chair, former shadow foreign minister Emily Thornberry, that last week's verdicts and 10-year sentences against 45 pro-democracy protesters constituted violations flagrant violations of the Sino-British joint declaration on Hong Kong. . MPs will also focus on last week's private bilateral meeting between Sir Keir Starmer, a former human rights lawyer, and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, which took place just a day before the convictions. Last month, MI5 chief Ken McCallum highlighted the “large-scale threat emanating from China, targeting British information and democracy”. Chinese agents are believed to have contacted some 20,000 people in the UK via professional networking sites such as LinkedIn, in an attempt to get them to provide sensitive information. Other alarming developments include Beijing's awarding of $1 million bounties last year to 13 pro-democracy students – six of whom live in the UK – the discovery of Chinese “secret police stations” in Britain and China's sanctions against seven MPs and peers. following criticism from the CCP. And last night one of the Hong Kong dissidents with a bounty on his head revealed how he narrowly escaped an alleged kidnapping plot on British soil. While the government is yet to carry out a full audit of its China policy, Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he wanted to establish a working relationship with China after Rishi Sunak called the country the most great economic threat to Britain. In October, David Lammy became the second foreign minister in six years to visit China in a low-key meeting with his powerful counterpart Wang Yi and Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. At the end of the meeting, he said he was struck by the scope of mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of climate, energy and nature, science and technology, trade and investments, health and development. But the visit drew accusations that he was reneging on pre-election promises to push international courts to declare China's treatment of the Uyghur minority a genocide. The sentencing came just a day after Starmer and Xi met. Starmer claimed he shared concerns about China's human rights abuses, and their response was to ignore them, said Finn Lau, one of the activists on whom a bounty was placed on his head. This shows how impractical Starmers' approach is. The way the CCP treats Hong Kong mirrors the way it treats any type of international treaty. There is no reason to assume that this would change due to climate issues. “ He revealed that he had already fended off a potential kidnapping attempt when he was approached by a fake Chinese journalist and agent claiming to work for Radio Free Asia. The police gave me advice but did not offer security. I just have to be careful, he added.

Another, Simon Cheng – co-founder of the Hong Kongers Group in Britain – said: We are very disappointed by this government's approach. This is all the more damning as Keir Starmer's former chambers actively defend Hong Kong activists. He confirmed that he and other dissidents had been invited to meet Foreign Office officials next week, when they will express their frustration with the government's new approach. This government wants to prioritize trade, but will closer trading ties really benefit the majority of Britons, or just a small elite? Human nights cannot be negotiated, they must remain a fundamental principle. The main problem is that the government knows little about China, said former diplomat Charles Parton, who spent 22 of his 37-year career working in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Policy towards China is not led by the FCDO, but by the Treasury, and that is a problem, he said. There are only three civil servants at director-general level who know anything about China: one is in Beijing, one is at the UN, and one is currently undergoing language training. He said transactional China has shown that it will continue to trade regardless of its political relationships with other countries, adding: “In fact, the only time exports to China declined was during our time. -called golden age. Exports to China increased last year without the need for new policy. Referring to the bounties, he added: There is no reason to believe that the CCP would behave differently abroad than in China. Chinese diplomats even sent the press away during Xi's meeting with Starmer. This is how they behave, they do not respect international conventions. If the CCP thinks it has a strong hand, it doesn't have to make any effort. Mathew Henderson, another former British diplomat who served for 30 years in China and Asia, said: This government is making overtures to a nation that has set up secret police stations in Britain. With Hong Kong now terrorized and defenseless against the Party's cruel claims of justice, is it any wonder that Taiwan now places such importance on its current freedom and democracy? Any Western official who seeks to discuss this miserable situation with the Chinese government must now realize that doing so, however morally necessary, is ultimately futile. “

