President-elect Donald Trump went on a nomination spree Friday night





In just over an hour Friday evening, President-elect Donald Trump announced nine new appointments on his social media site Truth Social, including Russell Vought, a longtime ally and key figure in Project 2025, who is expected to become the new head of office. of Management and Budget.

His flurry of appointments Friday comes as the former president has moved with unprecedented speed in building his cabinet and staff. As Caitlin Dewey wrote for Vanity Fair earlier this week, Trump is defying virtually every norm of presidential transitions, from coordinating with federal agencies to conducting background checks on nominees for top administration jobs.

According to a Washington Post report, his transition teams are running the show from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, and they have yet to set foot in a single federal office. Trump has also, according to the Post, not yet engaged with the General Services Administration, an office responsible for transferring control of hundreds of agencies, because the president-elect has not made the required commitments to follow ethical rules (such as personal conflicts of interest).

In addition to Trump's choice of Vought for the budget office, his Friday night picks covered roles in finance, health care, labor and national security.

Trump has named billionaire hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as his next Treasury secretary. Bessent, who is the founder of hedge fund Key Square Capital Management and has worked on and off for Soros Fund Management since 1991, supported extending provisions of the Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 , which is expected to cost billions of dollars over the next decade. its passage, according to AP on the basis of different economic analyses.

U.S. House Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a first-term Oregon Republican who narrowly lost her seat this month to Democrat Janelle Bynum, has been named next Secretary of the Ministry of Labor. A moderate from a swing district that includes parts of Portland, Chavez-DeRemer was one of the few House Republicans to support major pro-union legislation, and she shared her districts' union endorsements with Bynum, according to the New York Times. Teamsters President Sean O'Brien urged Trump to choose the Oregon representative, according to Politico.

Trump nominated former Texas state representative and professional football player Scott Turner to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Currently, Turner chairs the Center for Education Opportunity at the America First Policy Institute, a think tank created by former Trump staffers. During the president-elect's first term in 2019, Turner led a council tasked with turning around struggling communities. The effort has received bipartisan praise, NPR reports, although critics have suggested that wealthy investors receiving tax breaks have benefited more than local residents.

Trump nominated surgeon and writer Martin Makary to oversee the Food and Drug Administration, the world's most influential drug regulator. A physician at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Makary will work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the president-elect's choice for secretary of Health and Human Services. According to the Times, Makary has championed the idea that thimerosal, a preservative once widely used in vaccines, has caused an explosion in autism cases worldwide, despite health authorities' rejection of the idea that research shows a link between thimerosal and autism.

