Pakistani capital blocked before Imran Khan supporters march | Imran Khan News





Authorities suspend mobile and internet services in Islamabad as supporters of the former prime minister plan a march to demand his release.

Pakistan's capital has been placed under security lockdown to prevent supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan from marching towards Islamabad as part of nationwide protests to demand his release.

Authorities suspended mobile and internet services in areas with security concerns and blocked highways leading to Islamabad ahead of the latest nationwide protests by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Most of Islamabad's main roads were also blocked by the government with shipping containers and large contingents of police and paramilitaries were deployed in riot gear to prevent the march from reaching Parliament.

Gatherings of all kinds have been banned under legal provisions, Islamabad Police said in a statement.

The PTI's demands include the release of all its leaders, including Khan, as well as the resignation of the current government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, following what it considers rigged elections earlier this year.

Khan called on us to stay there until all our demands are met, Ali Amin Gandapur, a key aide to Khan and chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said in a video message on Saturday.

Gandapur is expected to lead the largest convoy to Islamabad, calling on people to gather near the entrance to the city's red zone, known as D Chowk.

Islamabad's Red Zone is home to the country's Parliament building, important government facilities, as well as embassies and offices of foreign institutions.

WhatsApp services restricted

Pakistani authorities, in a message released Saturday evening, said communications services would continue to operate normally in the rest of the country. They did not specify which areas would be affected, or how long the suspension would be in effect.

Global internet watchdog NetBlocks said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that live measurements showed WhatsApp messaging services had been restricted before the protests.

NetBlocks said authorities also imposed a ban on targeted social media platforms and VPN services.

Last month, authorities suspended mobile phone services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to thwart a pro-Khan rally. The shutdown disrupted communications and affected daily services such as banking, ride-hailing services and food delivery.

Khan's supporters rely heavily on social media to demand his release and use messaging platforms like WhatsApp to share information, including details of events.

Khan was removed from power in 2022 in a parliamentary vote of no confidence. The government indicted and imprisoned him on dozens of cases, including sedition and terrorism. Although Khan has been released on bail and even acquitted in several cases, he remains behind bars, which the PTI claims is a ploy to prevent his return to power.

Khan and his party deny all accusations and say the cases are politically motivated.

The cricketer-turned-politician enjoys great popular support. When he was briefly arrested in May last year, PTI supporters staged nationwide protests. Protests intensified with attacks on public buildings and military installations, leading to thousands of arrests. Although only about 100 people were tried by the military.

