Turkish activists pressure Erdogan to do more against Israel

A group of Turkish activists have been holding a sit-in for more than 75 days in front of the Haydarpasa port in Istanbul to protest the government's decision to block the departure of a humanitarian ship to Gaza.

Organized by the Mavi Marmara Freedom and Solidarity Association, the protests began after Turkish port authorities barred the association from entering the port and accessing their humanitarian boat, nicknamed Conscience.

The decision is a shame in the country's maritime history, said the association's president, Behesti Ismail Songur.

Entry to the ship is arbitrarily blocked and even the crew is prevented from boarding. No charges, court rulings or legal proceedings justify this. The fact that this obstruction comes from the Turkish Transport Ministry is a political disgrace.

The association has filed several complaints and appeals against the government's decision, but none have been resolved so far.

The ban, which the association considers unjustified and illegal, highlighted growing public pressure on Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government to take further action against Israel following its attack on the gang. Gaza, which has killed more than 43,000 Palestinians since October 2023.

“When we chained ourselves here, it was to imitate the suffering of the Palestinian people – chained by air, sea and land blockades” –Behesti Ismail Songur, head of the association

In addition to calls for humanitarian aid, activists are urging Erdogan to end trade with Israel through third countries, which effectively use Turkish ports to ship goods to Israeli businesses through loopholes.

The uninterrupted flow of oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline has also put Ankara in a delicate position.

Although the BTC pipeline carries Azerbaijani oil and is owned by BP, activists want Turkey, as host country, to end the operation. Such a move could result in multibillion-dollar compensation claims for lost business.

Erdogan, who maintained a more or less measured approach toward Israel during the early months of the war, formally imposed a trade embargo against Tel Aviv in May after his party suffered election losses crucial local issues, in part because of its lack of action against Israel.

Hypocrisy

Turkish officials, while claiming to sympathize with the cause, have yet to reveal why Conscience remains impounded. However, observers in Ankara report a similar incident in 2010, when an international flotilla led by the Mavi Marmara sailed to Gaza and met with an Israeli raid, resulting in the deaths of 10 Turkish citizens and increasing tensions between Turkey and Israel.

Earlier this year, Turkish authorities barred the association and its crew from accessing their ship, leaving the ship and its mission in limbo. According to spokesperson Kubilay Karadeniz, no formal explanation was provided, despite the group's insistence that all documents and authorizations were in order.

In response, Songur and other volunteers chained themselves to the port gates in early September to draw attention to the situation.

Consciousness in Haydarpasa Port in Istanbul (Guldenay Sonumut)

When we chained ourselves here, it was to imitate the suffering of the Palestinian people – chained by air, sea and land blockades, subject to an illegal embargo,” Songur explained.

Since then, the protest has become a movement in its own right. Volunteers set up tents at the port, making the site a center of resistance and solidarity. The makeshift encampment includes kitchens and sleeping areas, where protesters maintain a constant presence. Police cars and port security keep watch, but the atmosphere remains peaceful.

On a recent Sunday evening, small groups of protesters gathered around the fires, sipping freshly brewed tea and sharing food prepared on site or brought by their supporters. Despite the cold and uncertainty, the group's spirit remains resilient.

Gulsah, a 28-year-old AI expert, has been involved since day one.

I was sad and angry when I heard the news. How can they block access to a ship belonging to the association? This protest is my way of standing up for what is right,” she said.

Similarly, Yagmur, a 22-year-old volunteer, expressed her frustration: This is genocide. We must continue to fight and protest until the end. We are responsible for the journey, not the outcome. God willing, we will continue.

“If another government had made this decision, Muslims around the world would have risen up. But now people are hesitant because they trust this government. –Hasan Irkilmez, protester

The demonstrators' demands are clear.

Banners reading Close Ports to Genocide, Not Resistance and When Governments Fail We Sail adorn the region. Messages like Free Gaza are scrawled on the sidewalk.

The seizure of Conscience is not the first controversial maritime decision in Türkiye. In recent months, activists have raised concerns about commercial ships using Turkish waters to supply goods to Israel, despite Turkey's official stance against trade with that country.

Songur raised the case of the Kathrin, a ship believed to be transporting explosives and munitions to Israel.

Turkey claims to have stopped trade with Israel, but indirect trade continues through third-party ports. This hypocrisy has eroded trust and raised serious questions. Israel faces no supply problems and 90 percent of its supplies are still transported by sea,” he said.

“This is why the vigil for freedom is also a stand against indirect and corrupt trade.

“We will make the difference”

The protest attracted activists from 52 countries, many of whom are shocked by the Turkish decision.

We would expect such a move from Greece, not Turkey, Songur said. If this continues, Turkey's reputation will worsen.

Despite the challenges, volunteers remain determined.

Gulsah in Haydarpasa Port in Istanbul (Guldenay Sonumut)

Criticism is worthless if it doesn't translate into action, said Hasan Irkilmez, 65, a regular protest participant.

If another government had made this decision, Muslims around the world would have risen up. But now people are hesitant because they trust this government. We cannot be complicit in anyone’s sin.

The protesters' commitment resonates throughout the port. Although some express frustration, most hope their persistence will lead to change. It is difficult to watch what is happening in Gaza and continue to lead a normal life, Gulsah admits.

But I come here and I believe we will make a difference.