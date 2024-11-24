Why Labor is pro-China





Features The Labor government sees China as a rival but also a key partner in its efforts to find sources of investment. By Thomas Foster PDF download. Please wait… The Labor government is trying to reset Britain's relationship with China. On the one hand, Western governments view China as a dangerous adversary. But on the other hand, the nature of global capitalism means they need to connect with it. Former Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claimed last year that China posed the biggest state-run threat to our economic security. And Boris Johnson backed out of a deal with Chinese telecommunications company Huawei over security concerns. But this has come at the expense of foreign direct investment. That's why when Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Chinese President Xi Jinping at a recent summit, he stressed the importance of a strong relationship between the UK and China. Starmer stressed that Labour's approach would still be rooted in Britain's national interests, but that the country would be a predictable and pragmatic partner to China. This shift in position reflects a tension between the desire to increase economic production and the desire to maintain economic security. It is the contradiction of a system in which the bosses and the rich, who constitute the capitalist class of a particular country, are linked to a nation-state to promote and defend their own interests. States compete to expand their own resources, territory, security and influence. This leads to inter-imperialist rivalry. The British ruling class is in competition with the Chinese ruling state bureaucracy. And China is a capitalist country that bears all the hallmarks of unique exploitation of workers, imperialist goals, and a welcoming of private enterprise. With China's growing economic power, its leaders have mobilized state power to advance their own interests against those of other powers. It has invested in countries in the South and has been as aggressive as Western states in demanding repayment of the money it lends. As China threatens to undermine the dominance of the United States and Europe, the West has hardened its stance against it. This is why China went from being Britain's strategic partner in the 2010s to becoming a rival. But there is also deep economic interpenetration and mutual dependence. China's total economic output is now five times that of Britain. This is a potential source of foreign direct investment and profits for UK businesses. And Labor leaders see how British hostility in recent years has barely dented the confidence of China's ruling class. Inter-imperialist rivalry can produce immediate forms of cooperation, structured by the relative power of states. There is a combination of competition and subordinate cooperation. The balance between the two is not fixed, often depending on the short-term priorities of the ruling classes. Labor is now pragmatically rebuilding its ties with China as it desperately tries to boost British economic output. This shows that the Labor Party is entirely committed to the logic of the bosses' profit system.

