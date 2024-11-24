SM Lee visits China to mark 30th anniversary of Suzhou industrial parks, meet President Xi





SINGAPORE Minister of State Lee Hsien Loong is visiting China from November 24 to 29 and will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP), a project he helped pilot in its early days. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement issued on November 24 that SM Lee will pay a six-day working visit, during which he will make three stops in Suzhou city, Jiangsu province, Beijing and Shanghai. During his stay in Beijing, he will be invited to dinner by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Previously, when Mr. Lee visited China as prime minister, it was mainly his counterpart, the Chinese premier, who hosted him for meals. This is SM Lee's first trip to China since he resigned as prime minister in May. He visited China 14 times during his two decades as prime minister starting in 2004. His father, Mr Lee Kuan Yew, had also continued to visit China after leaving his post as the founding Prime Minister of Singapore, first in his capacity as Senior Minister and then as Mentor Minister. Mr Lee visited China 33 times between 1976 and 2011. In 1994, the then chief minister visited Beijing to sign an agreement to create a municipality with industrial, commercial, residential and recreational in Suzhou, an ancient capital of China. This laid the foundation for SIP, the first government-to-government project in which Singapore shared its experience in township construction and, in doing so, deepened its ties with China. The younger Mr Lee was among the first group of Singaporean officials to be exposed to China while working on the SIP. As Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Lee Hsien Loong became the first Co-Chairman of the SIP Joint Directing Council in 1994. His Chinese counterpart was then Vice-Premier Li Lanqing. As cooperation between the two countries deepened, the Joint Directing Council later became the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation, the high-level platform that meets annually to discuss a wide range of collaborations, including SIP. Three decades later, SM Lee will return to SIP to participate in its 30th anniversary commemorative activities, accompanied by Vice Premier He Lifeng, who will meet him and invite him to lunch. This is an important milestone for the first government-to-government project between Singapore and China, the Prime Minister's Office said. SMLee will also speak at a panel discussion on high-quality development in the SIP, visit an exhibition on the achievements of the SIP over 30 years, participate in a tree planting ceremony and tour the exhibition centers of the new joint projects of Singapore companies in the industrial park. . In Beijing, apart from meeting President Xi, HM Lee will meet Mr Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisory body. Mr. Wang is ranked No. 4 in the Chinese Communist Party's power hierarchy. During his final stop in Shanghai, SM Lee will meet and be invited to lunch by Shanghai leaders. He will also meet overseas Singaporeans in Shanghai.

