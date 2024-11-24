Politics
I used handshakes and hugs
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – 10th and 12th vice president of the Republic of Indonesia Jusuf Kalla or called colloquially J.K. tell the time Mahfoud MD annulled his election as vice-presidential candidate (cawapres) accompanying Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the 2019 presidential election (Pilpres).
According to JK, Jokowi, who at the time was still President of the Republic of Indonesia, came to him at the Vice President's Office (Wapres) to discuss who would be the right vice presidential candidate to accompany him to present himself again in Indonesia. 2019 presidential election.
After talking for almost two hours, JK said a name Mahfud MD is a candidate who meets the criteria Jokowi is looking for to support him in his candidacy for the second presidential election.
“(Jokowi asked) So who is it. I said that, let's not talk about people, let's talk about the criteria first, what do you want? (Jokowi's response) First of all, of course, it's better to be smart. I need support from smart people. Second, preferably NU (Nahdlatul Ulama) people. (I asked) What else, (answered) good experience and no shortcomings,” JK said in a podcast titled “Friends' Space” as quoted by YouTube Mahfud MD Official, Sunday (11/24/2024).
“I said, so Mr. Mahfud meets the requirements, is intelligent, he is a NU person.
“Then his career was good and there were no gaps,” he continued.
JK revealed that at that moment he and Jokowi shook hands, a sign that a decision had been made regarding Mahfud MD becoming a vice presidential candidate.
In fact, JK said that he and Jokowi also hugged after the decision was made.
“That’s why it didn’t happen, even though I’m sure the final decisions were made in my office, by a handshake, by a hug,” JK said.
However, what a surprise Jusuf Kalla was when he learned that it was not Mahfud MD who would be announced as the vice presidential candidate to accompany Jokowi in the 2019 presidential election.
JK said he was invited to participate when Jokowi announced his vice presidential candidate. However, he refused and preferred to watch it on television.
He then contacted one of the politicians he saw on television to inquire about the announcement, namely Abdul Kadir Karding.
That's when JK was surprised because Karding said that the vice presidential candidate who would accompany Jokowi was Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Chairman Ma'ruf Amin.
“I called: 'Karding, how do you know who the vice-presidential candidate is.' (Answer) 'Who do you think you are?' (I answered) 'yes Mr. Mahfud' . (Karding said) Changed sir. “Huh, why has it changed? “Earlier, we shook hands with Pak Jokowi,” JK said, imitating his conversation with Karding at that time.
“So we talked for two hours, we agreed, and I think Pak Mahfud also got a single, right? Apparently there were several parties or several people, I don't know afterwards, I thought it was over after all, Mr. Mahfud became vice president, that's all “Eh, turns out it's Pak Kiai (Ma'ruf Amin)”, he said. -he continued.
After Ma'ruf Amin was announced as the vice presidential candidate, JK also estimated that Jokowi's vice president, if elected in the 2019 presidential election, would not be agile.
|
