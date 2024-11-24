Alvin Bragg 'poisoned the well' in every Donald Trump trial: former prosecutor





Former federal prosecutor Elie Honig wrote in an opinion piece Friday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg — who brought the criminal case against President-elect Donald Trump earlier this year — “poisoned the well » for other Trump matters.

Trump, who was convicted in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records related to money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election, was originally scheduled to be sentenced on 11 July. However, Presiding Judge Juan Merchan agreed. to postpone sentencing until after the November 5 elections, and he was to pronounce his sentence on November 26.

However, Merchan postponed Trump's sentencing indefinitely on Friday.

Trump, meanwhile, denies Daniels' allegations that the two had a sexual relationship in 2006 and has maintained his innocence, calling the affair politically motivated.

“The problem is not just that Bragg charged his case – which was obviously the least serious of the four indictments, even if we assume it was legally valid – but that he was the first to be indicted and the only one tried He poisoned “If you have four arguments and you start with the worst, you sabotage your own case,” Honig, CNN's senior legal analyst, wrote in a New York Magazine article.

Honig also wrote that Trump's hush money affair was now on its way to its “final resting place, back on the same scrap heap from which it came.”

Newsweek contacted Bragg's office for comment via email on Saturday.

In Friday's order, Merchan did not announce a new sentencing date. He gave Trump's legal team until Dec. 2 to file an argument for dismissal in light of Trump's election victory, while prosecutors will have a week to respond.

Merchan also delayed his decision due to another argument from Trump's team that the case should be dismissed on grounds of presidential immunity. He was initially supposed to rule on these motions by November 19.

Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, said in an emailed statement to Newsweek on Friday: “In a decisive victory for President Trump, the Manhattan Affair hoax is now fully suspended and the sentencing is adjourned. President Trump won a landslide victory as did the American people. issued a mandate to return him to power and eliminate all remnants of the witch hunt cases. All false legal attacks against President Trump are now destroyed and we focus on rebuilding America.

Aside from this case, Trump has three other indictments: a federal classified documents case in Florida, which was dismissed by Judge Aileen Cannon this summer on the grounds that the Department of Justice (DOJ) special counsel , Jack Smith, had not been properly named, a federal indictment related to alleged interference in the 2020 election, and a state indictment in Georgia is also related to alleged interference in the 2020 elections. elections of 2020. The president-elect also maintains his innocence in these matters.

Smith reportedly plans to step down after Trump's inauguration and has begun winding down the federal affairs he oversees. Trump has publicly promised to fire Smith within “two seconds” of being sworn in, and according to the Washington Post, he plans to fire Smith's entire team.

In his opinion piece Friday, Honig, who reveals he is a friend and former colleague of Bragg, wrote: “It's over now; the Bragg affair will never come to a conclusion and Trump is back in the White House. He is not condemned now. or in 2029. The DA has done enough damage. It's time to let it go.

Trump is expected to remain in office until January 2029, and in a court filing this week, Bragg's office suggested considering “non-firing options” such as “postponing all remaining criminal proceedings until “after the defendant's next presidential term ends,” meaning the office may still want to pursue Trump after his presidential term ends.

