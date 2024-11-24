Imran Khan faces second round of questioning in September 28 violent protest case





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan. AFP/FileThe investigation team acquired the speeches of PTI leaders: sources. The questionnaire reportedly states that Imran issued a call for action on September 28. The former prime minister is accused of inciting party members to demonstrate illegally.

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi police have started questioning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in what they described as the second phase of interrogation, after arresting him in the part of a case filed at the New Town Police Station regarding alleged charges. violence during a demonstration on September 28.

The newspaper reported that Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Raja Haseeb, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Legal Raja Inayat and Inspector Rashid Kayani questioned the former Prime Minister at Rawalpindis Adiala Prison on Saturday, on the third day of his pre-trial detention. The investigation team had prepared more than 15 questions to ask Imran, which were formulated based on the interrogation of 23 suspects who were already in police custody after their appearance in court.

Sources said the investigation team had acquired the social media posts and speeches of PTI leaders, as well as the records of people who met Imran in jail. The investigating agency also obtained surveillance camera footage relevant to the case.

The questionnaire reportedly states that the former PTI president gave a call for action on September 28, which led to violent protests in Rawalpindi. He further alleges that local PTI leaders, including Seemabia Tahir and others, organized violent protests on his instructions.

He is accused of inciting party activists to demonstrate illegally and in violation of Article 144. The sources said the interrogation lasted about an hour before the investigation team left. The former chairman's cell at Adiala Prison has been officially designated as a temporary extension of the New Town police station, whose security is under the control of the Rawalpindi Police.

The former PTI president was arrested in the case from New Town police station on the intervening night of November 20-21. Subsequently, the Special Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi granted police remand for five days for questioning at Adiala jail.

