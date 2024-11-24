100 crore trees in five months: PM Modi hails success of Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign | Morung Express





New Delhi, November 24 (IANS): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking on the 116th episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, announced that 100 million trees have been planted under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in just five month. It also highlighted the decline in the sparrow population and highlighted the efforts being made by organizations working to raise awareness and restore biodiversity. “I now want to share with you an achievement of the country that will make you happy and proud, and if you haven't done it, you will probably regret it,” PM Modi said. “A few months ago, we launched the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign. People from all over the country participated in this campaign with great enthusiasm. I am very happy to tell you that this campaign has crossed the milestone significant milestone of planting 100 million trees, that too, in just five months,” he added. He attributed the remarkable achievement to the tireless efforts of citizens and revealed that the campaign is now expanding to other countries. Sharing an example from his recent visit to Guyana, Prime Minister Modi mentioned that Guyanese President Irfan Ali and his family also participated in the campaign. Highlighting some milestones of the campaign, he said, “In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, over 12,00,000 trees were planted in just 24 hours, transforming the barren area of ​​Revati Hills into a green zone. In Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, a team of women set a record by planting 25,000 trees in an hour. Mothers planted trees in their mother's name, inspiring others. He noted that various organizations were aligning their efforts with local needs, planting medicinal plants and creating ecosystems to support biodiversity. In Bihar, women of self-help group Jeevika are leading a campaign to plant 75 lakh fruit trees to generate future income. Inviting people to join the campaign, PM Modi said, “By planting a tree in your mother's name, you can keep her presence alive forever. Share your journey with a selfie on mygov.in.” The Prime Minister also highlighted the near-threatened status of sparrows due to urbanization. He urged citizens to work to bring the bird back into their environment. “You all must have seen sparrows chirping on rooftops or trees during your childhood. Sparrows are known as Kuruvi in ​​Tamil and Malayalam, Pichhuka in Telugu and Gubbi in Kannada. Today, they are hardly visible in cities. Some children have only seen sparrows in pictures or videos. Unique efforts are being made to bring this bird back into our lives,” he said. Prime Minister Modi shared the efforts of Chennai's Kudugal Trust, which engages schoolchildren in building nests for sparrows. “The organization teaches children how to create small wooden houses for sparrows, complete with food and shelter. Over the past four years, they have prepared 10,000 nests, leading to an increase in sparrow populations in the surrounding area,” he noted. He also praised the 'Early Bird' campaign in Mysuru, Karnataka, which runs a special library and distributes 'nature education kits' to cultivate responsibility towards nature among children. “This organization takes children from cities to villages to introduce them to birds. Their efforts have helped children recognize various species of birds and foster a deeper connection with nature,” PM Modi added. Concluding his speech, the Prime Minister encouraged his listeners to replicate these efforts in their communities. “By drawing inspiration from these initiatives, sparrows and other birds can once again be part of our daily lives,” he said.

