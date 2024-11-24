Indonesia ready for new US investment after leadership transitions in both countries: Airlangga





Jakarta. Indonesia's strong economic fundamentals, characterized by robust growth and manageable inflation, position the country as an attractive destination for new U.S. investment, according to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto. Speaking to members of the U.S. business community at a recent meeting, Airlangga highlighted Indonesia's desire to strengthen economic cooperation with the United States following leadership transitions in both countries. Indonesia and the United States recently held peaceful presidential elections, with Prabowo Subianto succeeding Joko Widodo in October and Donald Trump set to begin his second term in January. Airlangga said leadership changes open up opportunities for governments and businesses to explore new areas of collaboration. The remarks were made during a roundtable discussion hosted by the United States-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) in Washington, DC, on Thursday. Participants included representatives from major U.S. companies such as FedEx, ExxonMobil, S&P Global, BP and Freeport-McMoRan. “The Indonesian economy grew at a solid 5% in the first half of 2024, supported by low and manageable inflation and a sustainable debt-to-GDP ratio,” Airlangga said. “These factors provide a solid foundation for economic stability.” He also highlighted Indonesia's economic resilience in the face of global challenges, including escalating geopolitical tensions, increasing fragmentation of global power structures and rising benchmark interest rates. During the event, Airlangga briefed US leaders on President Prabowo's economic agenda and the government's roadmap to achieve the vision “Golden Indonesia 2045”, which aspires to make Indonesia a developed nation of here its centenary. The new administration is targeting ambitious economic growth of 8% per year over the next five years. The American business community has expressed keen interest in President Prabowo's food security and energy transition strategies. To strengthen food self-sufficiency, the government launched the Food Estate program, which includes the expansion of rice and sugarcane fields in key islands outside Java. Additionally, the administration aims to accelerate the development of renewable energy sources such as hydropower, wind and solar, consistent with its net-zero emissions goals. Indonesia is currently seeking membership in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which requires governance reforms and adherence to best practices in environmental and social standards. Airlangga said these reforms, coupled with tax incentives, aim to attract foreign investment, create jobs and promote the transfer of technology and skills. The minister highlighted recent milestones in Indonesia's industrial development, including the launch of Southeast Asia's largest electric vehicle battery production plant and the largest single-line copper production plant in the world. “These achievements mark crucial milestones in strengthening Indonesia’s industrial competitiveness and driving sustainable economic transformation,” Airlangga said. Marc Mealy, policy director and senior vice president of USABC, called this a crucial moment for economic relations between the United States and Indonesia. “With the inauguration of Indonesian President Prabowo last month, we find ourselves at a pivotal moment in the U.S.-Indonesia economic relationship.” He added that the roundtable laid the foundation for the upcoming Indonesian trade mission, during which USABC will bring representatives from 50 companies to Jakarta from December 3-5. opportunities for long-term collaboration. Keywords: Keywords:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/special-updates/indonesia-ready-for-new-us-investments-after-leadership-transitions-in-both-countries-airlangga The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos