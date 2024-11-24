Palm Beach Speaker Schedule for November 24, 2024

Editor's note: Items or corrections to be published in the Palm Beach Daily News speakers calendar must be submitted by email. Please list each item separately in the body of the email; do not use attachments. Please include your name and phone number, in case we have any questions about your event. Send articles to [email protected]. The Sunday posting deadline is Friday of the previous week.

December 2

Palm Beach World Affairs Council: Robert L. King, former president of the Florida Institute of Technology and former chancellor of the State University of New York: Americas Achilles heel and most strategic asset: our education systems. 374-2858.

December 5

Palm Beach Civic Association: Signature Series. Charlie Cook, political analyst and founder of The Cook Political Report. 3:00 p.m. The Beach Club. Reservations: 561-655-0820. [email protected].

December 12

Round palm beach table: Mark Sparkman, Chief of Intelligence, Central Intelligence Agency. 11:30 a.m., Bear Lakes Country Club. 561-832-6418; [email protected].

December 16

Society of the Four Arts:Richard ReneSilvin presents “Katharine Hepburn: Talented, Elegant and Spirited.” Dixon Educational Building, 3 p.m. 561-805-8562.[email protected].

December 17

Palm Beach World Affairs Council: Robin Quinville, Director of the Global Europe Program at the Wilson Center: The European Year of Elections: What it means for the global challenges ahead. .

December 18

Society of the Four Arts: Leslie Kemp Poole, author of “Tracing Florida Journeys: Explorers, Travelers and Landscapes, Then and Now.” Part of the Florida Voices series at the King Library. 1:30 p.m. Reservations: 561-655-2766; [email protected].

2025

January 7

Round palm beach table: Joseph G. Obert Jr., Boatswain's Mate, U.S. Coast Guard. 11:30 a.m., The Beach Club. 561-832-6418; [email protected].

January 9

Palm Beach Civic Association: Signature Series. Deborah Norville, television journalist and presenter of “Inside Edition”. Midday lunch. The beach club. Reservations: 561-655-0820. [email protected].

MorseLife Literary Society: New York Times bestselling author Chris Whitaker will discuss “All the Colors of Black” at 9:30 a.m. at the Colony Hotel. By invitation only; [email protected].

January 13

Palm Beach World Affairs Council: Gordon Chang, senior fellow at the Gladstone Institute: China is shaking the world: a revolutionary remake of the international order. » 6 p.m., The Colony. Contact: Celeste Simon, 561-374-2858.

January 14

Society of the Four Arts: Amy Walter, political analyst: “The 2024 US elections: what happened? 3 p.m. 561-655-7226.

January 20

MorseLife Literary Society: Griffin Dunne, American actor, director, producer and author, will discuss “The Friday Afternoon Club” at 9:30 a.m. at the Colony Hotel. By invitation only; [email protected].

January 21

Society of the Four Arts: David Sinclair, longevity expert at Harvard Medical School. “Lifespan: Why We Age and Why We Don’t Have to.” 3 p.m. 561-655-7226.

January 22

Society of the Four Arts: Clay Henderson, author of “Audubon's Birds of Florida.” Part of the Florida Voices series at the King Library. 1:30 p.m. Reservations: 561-655-2766; [email protected].

January 23

Round palm beach table: Cynthia Carris Alonso, author of “A Taste of Cuba”. 4 p.m., The Beach Club. 561-832-6418; [email protected].

Coudert Institute: Nancy Ruczycki, University of Florida: “Beyond the hype: understanding AI, what it can and can't do. » Call for venue and tickets: 561-659-6161; www.couderinstitute.org.

January 27

Palm Beach World Affairs Council: Wil Todman, deputy director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies: The Middle East: Challenges and Opportunities for the New Administration.

January 28

Society of the Four Arts: Former U.S. Sen. Phil Gramm, R-Texas. “The myth of inequality: how government biases policy.” 3 p.m. 561-655-7226.

January 30

Coudert Institute: James McCallister, Williams College: “George Orwell's '1984': Fiction and Fact in Today's Political Age.” » Call for venue and tickets: 561-659-6161; www.couderinstitute.org.

February 2

Flagler Museum: John Blades, executive director of the Flagler Museum, will speak about the career of newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst. 3:00 p.m. 561-655-2833; flaglermuseum.us.

February 4

Round palm beach table: Paul Tanner, prosthetic medical artist. 11:30 a.m., The Beach Club. 561-832-6418; [email protected].

Society of the Four Arts: Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. 3 p.m. 561-655-7226.

February 6

Coudert Institute: Jane Marguerite Tippett, author of Once King: The Lost Memoirs of Edward VIII. Call for venue and tickets: 561-659-6161; www.couderinstitute.org.

February 9

Flagler Museum: James McGrath Morris, author ofPulitzer: A Life in Politics, Print and Power, will give a lecture on Joseph Pulitzer andThe New York world. 3 p.m. 561-655-2833.

Coudert Institute: Robert Garvey of Robert's Pizza and Dough, based in Chicago. Celebrating National Pizza Day with a cooking demonstration. Call for venue and tickets: 561-659-6161; www.couderinstitute.org.

February 10

Palm Beach Civic Association: Community Service Award Breakfast. Richard Engel, chief foreign correspondent, NBC News. 9:00 a.m. The Breakers. Reservations: 561-655-0820. [email protected].

February 11

Society of the Four Arts: Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova: “Tennis, friendship and rivalry”. 3 p.m. 561-655-7226.

February 13

Coudert Institute: Jennifer Raab, CEO of the STEM Cell Foundation in New York. Call for venue and tickets: 561-659-6161; www.couderinstitute.org.

MorseLife Literary Society: Amor Towles, American novelist and New York Times bestselling author, will discuss “Table for Two” at 9:30 a.m. at the Colony Hotel. By invitation only; [email protected].

February 16

Flagler Museum: Alex S. Jones, author ofThe Trust: the private and powerful family behind the New York Times,will give a lecture on Adolph Ochs. 3 p.m. 561-655-2833.

February 17

Palm Beach World Affairs Council: Frank Holder, CEO and Founder of Holder Partners: Understanding Fragmentation and Integration in Latin America. “6 p.m., The Colony. Contact: Celeste Simon, 561-374-2858.

February 18

Society of the Four Arts: Tristram Hunt, director of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. “Victoria & Albert Museum: past, present, future.” 3 p.m. 561-655-7226.

February 20

Round palm beach table: Andrew Kato, CEO of the Maltz Jupiter Theater. 11:30 a.m., The Beach Club. 561-832-6418; [email protected].

February 23

Flagler Museum: James Lundberg, professor of history at the University of Notre Dame, will give a lecture on Horace Greeley and the New York Tribune. 3 p.m. 561-655-2833.

February 25

Society of the Four Arts: Taylor Sheridan, writer and director of “Yellowstone,” “Tulsa King,” “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” and others. 3:00 p.m. Reservations: 561-655-2766; [email protected].

February 26

Society of the Four Arts: Flora Collins, author of “Nanny Dearest” and “A Small Affair”, interviewed by Simon Doonan. Part of the Florida Voices series, Dixon Education Building. 1:30 p.m. Reservations: 561-655-2766; [email protected].

February 27

Coudert Institute: Jean M. Twenge, author of “Generations: The Real Difference Between Generation Z, Millennials, Generation X, Baby Boomers, and the Silents and What They Mean for America's Future.” Call for venue and tickets: 561-659-6161; www.couderinstitute.org.

March 2

Flagler Museum: Architect Thomas Klingerman will give a lecture on James Gordon Bennett Jr., founder of the New York Herald. 3 p.m. 561-655-2833.

March 5

Society of the Four Arts: Scott Eyman, author of “Charlie Chaplin vs. America: When Art, Sex and Politics Collided”, interviewed by Mary Weiss. Part of the Florida Voices series at the King Library. 1:30 p.m. Reservations: 561-655-2766; [email protected].

March 6

Round palm beach table: Chris Ansbacher, “the wine diva”. 4 p.m., Alderton residence. 561-832-6418; [email protected].

March 10

Palm Beach World Affairs Council: Ribal El-Assad, founder of the Organization for Democracy and Freedom in Syria: “Navigating the new geopolitical order: democracy, conflict and the pursuit of peace. 6:00 p.m., The Colony. Contact: Celeste Simon, 561-374-2858.

March 11

Society of the Four Arts: Neil M. Gorsuch, Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court. Gubelmann Auditorium, 3 p.m. 561-655-7226.

March 13

Coudert Institute: Richard Nederlander, senior space environments engineer at NASA's Kennedy Space Center: “Building on your legacy: NASA's Artemis campaign, return to the Moon and beyond. » Call for venue and tickets: 561-659-6161; www.couderinstitute.org.

MorseLife Literary Society: Colm Toibin, Irish novelist, journalist, playwright and poet, will discuss “Long Island” at 9:30 a.m. at the Colony Hotel. By invitation only; [email protected].

March 18

Society of the Four Arts: Jon Meacham, historian, magazine editor: “Lincoln in Our Times: What the Life of Abraham Lincoln Can Teach Us About Leadership, Citizenship, and How We Can Overcome Division.” » Gubelmann Auditorium, 3 p.m. 561-655-7226.

March 24

Palm Beach World Affairs Council: James Carafano, senior advisor to the president for international engagement at the Heritage Foundation: “Peace through strength.” 6 p.m., La Colonie. Contact: Céleste Simon, 561-374-2858.

March 27

Coudert Institute: Janet Wallach, author of Flirting with Danger: The Mysterious Life of Marguerite Harrison the American Socialite Spy. 11:30 a.m. Call for location and tickets at 561-659-6161.

April 2

Round palm beach table: Annual fundraiser, at the Maltz Jupiter Theater for a midday brunch and a performance of “Guys and Dolls”. noon, Maltz Jupiter Theater. 561-832-6418; [email protected].

April 7

Palm Beach World Affairs Council: Matt Brown, managing director of global conservation at the Nature Conservancy: “Saving our planet on the world stage” 6 p.m., The Colony. Contact: Celeste Simon, 561-374-2858.

April 9

Society of the Four Arts: Keri Watson, author of “Florida's New Deal Parks and Post Office Murals.” Part of the Florida Voices series at the King Library. 1:30 p.m. Reservations: 561-655-2766; [email protected].

April 10

Coudert Institute: Orlando Figueroa, retired “Mars Czar” at NASA: “The Beginnings: The Search for Life in the Universe.” 11:30 a.m. Call for location and tickets at 561-659-6161.

May 7

Society of the Four Arts: Kristy Woodson Harvey, author of “A Happier Life.” Part of the Florida Voices series at the King Library. 1:30 p.m. Reservations: 561-655-2766; [email protected].

May 14

Society of the Four Arts: Ann Leary, author of “I Tried to Be Kind.” Part of the Florida Voices series at the King Library. 1:30 p.m. Reservations: 561-655-2766; [email protected].