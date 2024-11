Erdoan welcomes ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

ISTANBUL President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has welcomed recent arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israel's prime minister and former defense chief. “We consider the implementation of this courageous decision by all parties to the [ICC] “An important agreement to restore humanity's trust in the international system,” Erdoan said during a speech at a fair in Istanbul on November 23. Welcoming the arrest warrants issued on November 21 by the ICC against Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister, Yoav Gallant, regarding Israel's actions in Gaza, Erdogan claimed that countries supporting Tel Aviv were “fueling atrocities” , even though they often “taught” others about democracy. and human rights. In this historic move, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. As for international organizations and the media, Erdoan said they were turning a “blind eye to crimes against humanity” in Palestine, Lebanon and elsewhere. “The blood of the martyrs and wounded in Palestine stains not only their killers but also those who fail to stop them,” he added. Expressing his hope for the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, Erdogan called on the Islamic world to put aside its differences, adopt a common position and act with one voice. “If hearts do not beat together, there can be no success against aggressors and observers,” he said. “This is the only way we can help our Palestinian and Lebanese brothers and sisters, the innocent and oppressed in Sudan, Yemen and many other countries.” The president said NGOs should strengthen their enforcement mechanisms and increase harmony among them. Israel launched a genocidal war in Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year, killing more than 44,000 people and injuring more than 104,000. It has also engaged in a cross-border war with Lebanon, launching an air campaign in late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets. More than 3,600 people have been killed, more than 15,300 injured and more than a million people displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities. Israel faces a genocide case before the International Court of Justice over its war on Gaza. Meanwhile, Erdoan will convene the cabinet on November 25 to address pressing issues, including regional conflicts, economic challenges and municipal governance. The meeting was expected to focus on Israel's ongoing conflicts in the region and the potential risk of tensions escalating. Domestically, the government will consider crucial economic measures, including setting the minimum wage for 2025, increasing the salaries of civil servants and retirees, and stepping up efforts to combat inflation. Furthermore, the appointment of administrators in several municipalities will be studied.

