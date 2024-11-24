See Jokowi's smile during the Luthfi-Yasin campaign in Simpang Lima Semarang

The seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), attended the prayer campaign for Central Java, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen, in Simpang Lima Semarang City. PHOTO: Vishnu Indra Kusuma/JPNN.com.

jpnn.com – The seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), attended the prayer for Central Java (Jateng) organized by the candidate couple for Governor and Deputy Governor of Central Java Ahmad Luthfi- Taj Yasin Maimoen, Saturday 23/11. ).

The campaign ended with a prayer and visitation also attended by dozens of kiai and political party figures and was held at Pancasila Square in Simpang Lima Semarang Town, Central Java .

Jokowi was present after campaigning with Ahmad Luthfi from Boyolali Regency and Salatiga City.

“This is the last day after Pak Luthfi and Gus Yasin and the whole team made efforts, tried and closed with prayer because whatever the will of Allah,” Jokowi said after the event.

Jokowi is optimistic that Luthfi-Yasin will welcome his victory in the 2024 elections for governor and vice governor or the Central Java gubernatorial elections.

“Yes, we continue to work with optimism, (I, editor’s note) I am optimistic, the numbers are what people want,” said the former number one of the Republic of Indonesia.

Despite this, the Vice President's father Gibran Rakabuming Raka asked Luthfi-Yasin to continue working until polling day, Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

“Those who are making efforts must be optimistic, those who are working must be optimistic, we will see what the numbers are on Wednesday afternoon,” he said.