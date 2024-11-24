Pakistani capital locked down and internet partially suspended before protests





Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country's new intermediate-range ballistic missile, a nuclear-capable weapon, would continue to be tested, including in combat conditions, as Moscow struck several Ukrainian regions along with others less powerful weapons.

“We will continue these tests, including in combat conditions, depending on the situation and the nature of security threats that are created for Russia,” Putin said on November 22 during a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Defense and the military-industrial complex.

The Kremlin leader also called for the start of mass production of this large missile.

Russia launched the Oreshnik ballistic missile against Ukraine on November 21, targeting the city of Dnipro. Putin said at the time that this was part of Moscow's response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil with US-supplied ATACMS and British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles.

Using the Oreshnik “is primarily a message-sending, saber-clacking kind of weapon. It's the kind of launching system that isn't cheap. It's not a weapon kind on the battlefield,” said Tom Karako, a missile defense expert at the Human Rights Center. Strategic and International Studies in Washington, told RFE/RL.

Putin added on November 22 that the Oreshnik is new and not an improvement on a previous Soviet-designed weapon. The United States said the new missile was and based on the Russian RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Ukraine initially accused Russia of using an ICBM in the Dnipro attack. An ICBM has never been used in war.

Strategic weapons

Russia struck Ukraine with Iskanders, short-range ground-launched ballistic missiles, and Kinzhals, intermediate-range aerial ballistic missiles, as well as various cruise missiles.

Russia likely has only a few copies of the Oreshnik in stock, a U.S. official told media after the Nov. 21 strike. Ukrainian military intelligence estimates this figure at 10 units.

If Russia were to move forward with mass production of the Oreshnik, it would be for its nuclear power and not for use in a conventional war like the one with Ukraine, Karako said.

“It is not an alternative to the cruise missile. It is probably designed for strategic weapons,” he said.

Zelensky's response

In his November 21 speech to the nation announcing the use of the Oreshnik, Putin said the missile traveled at a speed of Mach 10, or 2.5 to 3 kilometers per second, saying “it does not There is currently no way to counter this weapon.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on November 22 that Ukraine was working to develop new types of air defense to counter “new risks,” a reference to missiles like the Oreshnik.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said testing a new weapon for terrorist purposes in another country was an “international crime” and called for a global “serious response” to prevent Russia from expanding the war.

“When someone starts using other countries not only for terrorist purposes, but also to test their new missiles with acts of terror, then this is clearly an international crime.”

The lack of air defense has been one of Ukraine's main weaknesses during the 33-month war with Ukraine. Zelenskiy called on the West to provide more air defense systems from the first days of the invasion.

He also called on the West to ease restrictions preventing Ukraine from striking inside Russia with powerful long-range weapons. Zelenskiy said the deep strikes were needed to target airfields critical to Russia's daily air attacks.

The US and UK reportedly lifted restrictions on November 17 and Ukraine used its long-range weapons – ATACMS and Storm Shadow respectively – to strike targets in Russia's Belgorod and Kursk regions. Putin launched the Oreshnik into Ukraine to warn the West not to arm Ukraine.

Parliamentary session canceled

Russia did not use the Oreshnik to strike Ukraine in another deadly air attack on November 22.

Two people were killed and 12 others injured in Russian strikes on Sumy, Artem Kobzar, mayor of the northeastern Ukrainian city, reported in a video statement on Telegram.

Invasion of Ukraine: news and analysis

RFE/RL's live Ukraine briefing brings you the latest developments on the Russian invasion, Western military aid, the plight of civilians and maps of territorial control. For all of RFE/RL's war coverage, click here.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russian drone attacks were underway in four regions: Sumy, kyiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr.

In the capital, plagued by intense Russian attacks on Ukraine for several days, lawmakers were advised to avoid the government district on November 22 and Parliament canceled a planned session due to warnings of a possible missile strike.

“We have been informed of the risk of a missile strike on the Verkhovna Rada in kyiv in the coming days. Putin has significantly raised the stakes. Tomorrow's parliamentary session is canceled,” said MP Taras Batenko.

Oleksiy Honcharenko, another lawmaker, said on Telegram that the next session was now scheduled for December, although parliament leaders have not officially commented on the warnings.

Zelensky's office assured the public that the presidential administration would continue to operate “as usual” on November 22.

