Sudaryono makes thousands of crowds and Jokowi laugh in the Luthfi-Yasin campaign

Chairman of the Central Java Gerindra Party DPD Sudaryono in the campaign of Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin Maimoen. Photo/Special

SEMARANG – Pair of candidates for governor and deputy governor of Central Java, serial number 2 Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin Maimoen held an event titled Joint Prayer for Central Java at Simpang Lima Square in Semarang, Central Java on Saturday (11/23/2024). The last day of the campaign brought together around 1,500 kiai from various regions of Central Java. – Pair of candidates for governor and deputy governor of Central Java, serial number 2and Taj Yasin Maimoen held an event titled Joint Prayer for Central Java at Simpang Lima Square in Semarang, Central Java on Saturday (11/23/2024). The last day of the campaign brought together around 1,500 kiai from various regions of Central Java. The event also featured national kiai such as former Vice President KH Maruf Amin, KH Munif Muhammad Zuhri, Abdurohman Kautsar or Gus Kautsar, and Ahmad Bahaudin Nursalim, colloquially called Gus Baha. The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was also present. He was accompanied by a number of political party leaders supporting Luthfi-Yasin, both from the DPP and DPD Central Java, such as PAN General Chairman Zulkifli Hasan and DPD Gerindra Party Chairman, Central Java, Sudaryono . During the event, Sudaryono, who wore a white koko shirt, batik sarong and black cap, had the opportunity to deliver his speech before the group prayer began. “Today is the last day of the campaign, tomorrow we will enter a period of calm, so once again we must ensure the victory of Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin in Central Java. Are you ready for this that Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin win?” ” shouted Sudaryono, who was greeted with the words “Ready” by the thousands present. Closing his speech with a rhyme, Sudaryono at that moment provoked loud laughter from Jokowi and the thousands of Luthfi-Yasin supporters present. “I will end with a rhyme. Take a trip to Semarang, don't forget to stop in Surabaya,” said Sudaryono, who was greeted with surprise by thousands of people and Jokowi. “It’s very far, sir, I want to go to Semarang but stop in Surabaya first,” the crowd at the scene said with laughter. At that time, candidate pairs Luthfi-Yasin, Jokowi and PAN Chairman Zulkifli Hasan were also seen laughing. “Yes, it’s up to me, I’ll give you the rhyme,” replied Sudaryono, who also held back her laughter. “Yes, I will continue. While traveling to Semarang, don't forget to stop at Surabaya, cute! Soon we will have a governor and a deputy governor who we must win, ojo lali kondo toggone to vote number two”, Sudaryono said to applause from the audience and the masses present. Sudaryono also called on all Central Java residents to continue campaigning and collecting votes to win Luthfi-Yasin until voting day arrives. He also believes that the pair of cagub and cawagub chosen by Jokowi and Prabowo can lead Central Java to a more advanced and prosperous society. “So make sure that TPS, RT, RW, Village, we make sure to invite residents to choose number 2. We welcome the victory of a more advanced Central Java, a better Central Java, a Central Java who always loves its people,” Sudaryono concluded. (RCA)

