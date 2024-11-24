Donald Trump's must-have dance move has taken over sports





On November 10, after San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa sacked Baker Mayfield during the 49ers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, another defensive lineman, Leonard Floyd, approached Bosa and gently knocked his helmets. Then Floyd bent his elbows to the side and started swinging, in a sort of cross between a shimmy and a shadowbox, and gave Bosa a little encouraging punch. A third teammate, Sam Okuayinonu, ran to join us. Bosa used his right arm to clear space, craned his neck forward and shook his arms and knees arrhythmically. He looked like a man with a rod in his spine twisting, or a robot trying to run through a wall, or a constipated chicken, or Donald Trump, when the Village Peoples YMCA comes.

Later in the week, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Bosas' moves during a radio interview. His dance? It was the Trump dance, Shanahan said. I don't know what the Trump dance is, but it's supposed to be the Trump dance. It wasn't Bosa's idea to use it as a celebration, Shanahan continued. When Bosa was fired, Leonard Floyd started doing it, then Trump did it. I mean, sorry, then Bosa did it. (Honest mistake.) And then Sam [Okuayinonu] I did it, and then Fred [Warner] came to the end and did it, Shanahan said. Leonard cheered them all on, and then they followed, and it was pretty cool to see.

Trump thought so, at least. NICK BOSA IS A GREAT PLAYER! he wrote on his social media platform. The day before the game against the Buccaneers, Bosa was fined $11,255 by the NFL for crashing his teammates' postgame television interview on Oct. 27, a week and a half before the election, then that he was wearing a Make America Great Again hat. This was a violation of the league's uniform and equipment policies. (Change for a guy with a five-year contract worth one hundred and seventy million dollars.) When the San Francisco Chronicle asked Bosa what inspired him to take up dancing, he replied, “I think you know the answer to that question. All the guys wanted me to do it. I wasn't even going to do it, but the boys reminded me. And it was fun.

The boys have been having a lot of fun lately, it seems. A West Virginia University quarterback had performed the Trump dance at a game the day before Bosa and his teammates broke out. So was a Drake University player. Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers pumped out his arms in distinctive Trumpian style; as did Detroit Lions defensive players ZaDarius Smith and Malcolm Rodriguez and Tennessee Titans receivers Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Not to be outdone, English golfer Charley Hull performed the dance while competing on the LPGA Tour. (Hull previously went viral when she signed autographs with a cigarette hanging from her mouth.) As Trump and his courtiers sat ringside, UFC legend Jon Jones did the Trump shuffle after A violent back kick dropped Stipe Miocic in the third round. of the UFC heavyweight championship fight. Two days later, soccer star Christian Pulisic celebrated a goal while playing for the United States men's national team by mechanically pumping his arms and hips like Trump; his teammates Weston McKennie and Ricardo Pepi joined him.

Does the small wave of Trump dances in sports represent a wave, or at least a ripple, of athletes declaring their allegiance to the president-elect? Has the right suddenly decided that athletes shouldn't just shut up and dribble, but rather engage publicly on political issues? Maybe. The climate has changed, as Bosa says. Bosa's political leanings are no secret. Nor that of Jones, who actually gave Trump his championship belt. But McKennie once called Trump a racist. Members of Barnsley FC, a third division football team in England, performed the Trump dance after scoring against Cambridge United. They are unlikely to have proposed a strong US-UK transatlantic partnership. And Lions players Smith and Rodriguez later said they weren't copying Trump at all, they were spoofing the movie Caddyshack.

I can guess the proclivities of some football players who gyrated like a seventy-eight year old with a KFC habit, but not because most of them called themselves Trump supporters. Bowers told the press that he did the Trump dance after seeing Jones do it after the fight. (The Raiders' public relations team immediately ended his availability with the press.) It's not even clear whether the dance celebrates Trump or mocks him. In fact, it's not clear whether this distinction between celebration and mockery means anything. The movement is a meme.

That’s what makes it revealing. This is not a political dance, Pulisic said. It was just for fun. I saw a lot of people doing it and I thought it was funny. Subsequently, some people, including a former USMNT goalkeeper, Tim Howard, challenged him. If you are going to make a political statement, be bold and brash enough to support it. Don't shut up and plead innocence like Christian Pulisic, Howard wrote in an op-ed. But even though Pulisic voted for Trump, there's reason to believe him when he says he doesn't view the dance as political. He is a twenty-six-year-old man from south-central Pennsylvania. He spent much of his life playing professional football. He has a TikTok account. He's unlikely to spend time thinking about tariffs, Medicare, abortion rights, or whether Trump meets the definition of a fascist. He could, but probably not. Pulisic was eighteen years old when Trump ran for president in 2016. At the time, Pulisic had not even registered to vote, telling the press that he was not going to support either candidates. I don't know if he voted this time. What I do know is that Pulisic, like many professional athletes and many young men who flocked to Trump, was never old enough to vote in an election in which Trump was not on the ballot. For them, the question is not whether Trump will become normalized. Trump is the norm.

Trump's victory made this clear. But, for me, at least, the Trump dance made things clearer. It is a must-have on fight nights. He spent the summer listening to popular podcasts. He is often online. Watching the parade of athletes impersonating Trump, I thought of Peanut, a squirrel influencer who wore tiny hats on TikTok. Peanut had been seized and euthanized by authorities, after receiving several reports that Peanuts' owner was illegally keeping wild animals as pets. #JusticeForPeanut went viral and, for reasons unclear to me, the MAGA movement took over. In The Joe Rogan Experience, Elon Musk and Rogan had a long conversation about how Democrats would break into your house and kill your pets. A TikTok from Team Trump has vowed revenge on Peanut at the polls. At the time, it all seemed like a joke. Surely no one believed that Kamala Harris murdered Peanut. But as I watched the athletes do the Trump dance, I realized that what anyone actually believed was irrelevant. The joke was on me.

Now, Musk is co-head of an advisory commission, the Department of Government Effectiveness, or DOGE. The acronym alludes to the name of one of Musk's favorite memes, a photo of a Shiba Inu dog and the name of a cryptocurrency that the billionaire has long boosted technology. Haha! DOGE is supposedly responsible for razing the federal government. We still have memes. Trump has been swaying to the music for years, but his moves took on particular significance at a town hall meeting in October. Who the hell wants to hear questions, right? he asked. Then he called for music and Trump danced the Trump dance.

