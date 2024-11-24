Trump taps Project 2025 authors and influencers for key roles in new administration





WASHINGTON (AP) As a former and potentially future president, Donald Trump hailed what would become Project 2025 as a road map for exactly what our movement will do with a new crack at the White House.

As the project of a shift to the right in America became a liability during the 2024 campaign, Trump made an about-face. He denied any knowledge of the ridiculous and appalling plans drawn up in part by his first-term aides and allies.

Now, after being elected the 47th president on Nov. 5, Trump is outfitting his second administration with key players in a detailed effort he temporarily avoided. Most notably, Trump tapped Russell Vought for a recall as director of the Office of Management and Budget; Tom Homan, his former immigration chief, as border czar; and immigration hardliner Stephen Miller as deputy policy chief.

The moves have accelerated criticism from Democrats who warn that Trump's election hands the reins of government to the conservative movement that has spent years imagining how to concentrate power in the West Wing and force a radical shift to the right within of American government and society.

Trump and his aides say he has a mandate for reform from Washington. But they maintain the details are his alone.

President Trump never had anything to do with Project 2025, Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. All of President Trump's Cabinet nominees and appointments are fully committed to President Trump's agenda, not that of outside groups.

Here's a look at what some of Trump's picks portend for his second presidency.

As budget chief, Vought eyes powerful, radical perch

The director of the Office of Management and Budget, a role Vought previously held under Trump and which requires Senate confirmation, prepares the president's proposed budget and is generally responsible for implementing the administration's agenda in all agencies.

The position is influential, but Vought has made clear, as author of a Project 2025 chapter on presidential authority, that he wants the position to exercise more direct power.

The director must view his or her work as the best and most complete approximation of the mind of the president, Vought wrote. The OMB, he writes, is the president's air traffic control system and should be involved in every aspect of the White House policy process, becoming powerful enough to override the bureaucracies of executive agencies.

Trump did not go into such detail in naming Vought, but implicitly endorsed aggressive action. Vought, the president-elect said, knows exactly how to dismantle the Deep State Trump catch-all for the federal bureaucracy and would help restore fiscal sanity.

In June, speaking on former Trump aide Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, Vought relished the potential tension: We're not going to save our country without a little confrontation.

Vought could help Musk and Trump redefine the role and scope of government

The strategy of further concentrating federal authority in the presidency permeates Project 2025 and Trump's campaign proposals. Vought's vision is particularly striking when coupled with Trump's proposals to dramatically expand the president's control over federal workers and ideas about the government's purse strings, tied to the president-elect's appeal to the megabillionaire Elon Musk and venture capitalist Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a ministry of government efficiency.

During his first term, Trump sought to remake the federal civil service by reclassifying tens of thousands of federal workers who receive job protection through administration changes as political appointees, which which makes them easier to fire and replace with loyalists. Currently, only about 4,000 of the federal government's 2 million workers are political appointees. President Joe Biden reversed Trump's changes. Trump can now reinstate them.

Meanwhile, Musk's and Trump's Ramaswamy efficiency mandates may rely on an old, defunct constitutional theory that the president, not Congress, is the true guardian of federal spending. In his Agenda 47, Trump approved so-called impounding, whereby when lawmakers pass appropriations bills, they simply set a spending cap, but not a floor. According to the theory, the president can simply decide not to spend money on anything he deems unnecessary.

Vought did not venture into impoundment in its Project 2025 chapter. But, he wrote, the president should use every tool possible to propose and impose fiscal discipline on the federal government. Anything less than that would be a dismal failure.

Trump's choice immediately sparked negative reactions.

Russ Vought is a far-right ideologue who attempted to break the law to give President Trump the unilateral authority he does not possess to overturn Congressional spending decisions (and) who fought and fought will fight again to give Trump the ability to summarily fire dozens of people. of thousands of public employees, said Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, a Democrat and outgoing Senate Appropriations chairwoman.

Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico, top Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, said Vought wants to dismantle the expert federal workforce at the expense of Americans who depend everything from veterans' health care to Social Security benefits. .

Pain itself is the order of the day, they said.

Homan and Miller reflect immigration overlap between Trump and Project 2025

Trump's protests about Project 2025 have always ignored the overlap between the two agendas. Both want to reimpose Trump-era immigration limits. Blueprint 2025 includes a litany of detailed proposals for various U.S. immigration laws, executive branch rules, and agreements with other countries reducing the number of refugees, work visa recipients, and asylum seekers, For example.

Miller is one of Trump's longest-serving advisers and the architect of his immigration ideas, including his promise of the largest deportation force in U.S. history. As deputy policy chief, which is not subject to Senate confirmation, Miller would remain in Trump's West Wing inner circle.

America is for Americans and Americans only, Miller said at Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27.

America First Legal, Miller's organization founded to ideologically counter the American Civil Liberties Union, was listed as Project 2025's advisory group until Miller requested that the name be removed due to negative attention.

Homan, a named contributor to Project 2025, was acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump's first presidency, playing a key role in what became known as the family separation policy of Trump.

Introducing Trump 2.0 earlier this year, Homan said: No one is excluded. If you're here illegally, you better look over your shoulder.

Project 2025 Contributors Planned for CIA and Federal Communications Chiefs

John Ratcliffe, Trump's pick to lead the CIA, was previously one of Trump's directors of national intelligence. He is a contributor to Project 2025. The document's chapter on U.S. intelligence was written by Dustin Carmack, Ratcliffes' chief of staff in the first Trump administration.

Mirroring Ratcliffe and Trump's approach, Carmack said intelligence agencies were being too cautious. Ratcliffe, like the chapter attributed to Carmack, is hawkish toward China. Throughout the Project 2025 document, Beijing is presented as an American adversary that cannot be trusted.

Brendan Carr, the top Republican on the Federal Communications Commission, wrote the FCC chapter of Project 2025 and is now Trump's choice to chair the panel. Carr wrote that the FCC chairman has significant authority that is not shared with other FCC members. He called on the FCC to address threats to individual freedom posed by companies that abuse their market dominance, particularly big tech and their attempts to drive diverse political viewpoints out of the digital public square .

He called for stricter transparency rules for social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube and allowing consumers to choose their own content filters and fact-checkers where appropriate.

Carr and Ratcliffe would need Senate confirmation for their positions.

