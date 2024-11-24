Erdogan prepares his next takeover





A.Ecep Tayyip Erdogan is a political survivor. For more than 20 years, first as prime minister and then as president of Turkey, he navigated his way through the types of crises that end the careers of even the most resourceful and the most resilient: galloping inflationA spiral currencythe arrival of millions of refugees, a devastating earthquake, accusations of corruption, mass protests, international condemnation and pressure, and an attempted coup in 2016. Erdoan has always been a wise populist who understands the importance of cultivating both good friends and good enemies. There are few more prominent examples on the world stage of a leader who sees neither permanent allies nor rivals, only the constant need to win one more election. And by dismantling Many of Turkey's independent state institutions – the military, the courts and the media – have amassed major power, even at times when its popularity was much in question. Learn more: The man who could beat Erdoan After bitter defeats During the March local elections for his Justice and Development (AK) party, Erdoan took a step back to compensate for his losses. Perhaps it is time, he concluded, to restore long-strained ties. Despite spending years demonizing the Kurdish minority to form a useful alliance with the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Erdoan worked make peace with the Kurdish insurgency in southeastern Turkey. It's floating now standardization speaks with zgr zel, leader of the center-left Republican People's Party (CHP). He has been nice to President-elect Donald Trump to strengthen economic relations with the United States. He also uses politically unpopular austerity measures to try to control inflation. Once again, Turkey's longtime leader proves unpredictable enough to frustrate a weakness-seeking opposition. But Erdoan has a practical problem: the Turkish constitution only allows two terms as president. He has the luxury of finding a solution, because the next presidential election in Türkiye is imminent. planned for May 2028. He has two options to try to stay in power beyond this date. The first is to push Parliament to call early elections, which would allow him to run again before his current term expires. The second would be to change the country's constitution. Erdoan's preference is to rewrite the constitution. It's an approach he already took in 2017 when he passed the referendum that transformed Turkey from a parliamentary system to a presidential republic, strengthening his grip on power. He will sell the change to voters as a clean break from a troubled past, allowing him to continue leading the Turkish Republic towards its second century. Not content with removing term limits, he also hopes to make it easier to obtain a third mandate by allowing a candidate to be elected without a majority of votes in the event of a second round. But he faces an obstacle. Its alliance with the MHP does not offer the number of parliamentary seats needed to hold a constitutional referendum, let alone bring about the desired changes without a constitutional referendum. This is why, even if the CHP resists Erdoan's call for a new partnership, it turn to the Kurds who supported him at the start of his career by offering to play the role of peacemaker. Support from the pro-Kurdish Party for People's Equality and Democracy (DEM) could give him enough votes for the referendum. There is no guarantee that this plan can work. Reaching a deal with Abdullah Calan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), alone will not end a 40-year-old Kurdish insurgency, and any deal he makes with a broader group of Kurdish leaders will be one terrorist attack away from exploding. Erdoan's plans. Whatever strategy he chooses, one constant remains in Turkish politics: never bet against the country's master political tactician.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7178560/erdogan-turkey-presidential-term/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos