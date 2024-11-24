On Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pleads for sparrow conservation | Latest news India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the declining population of sparrows in the country and said unique efforts were being made to revive the population of this bird. Speaking on the dwindling population of sparrows in the country on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said special measures were being taken to revive the bird.

He explained that due to increasing urbanization, children can hardly spot a sparrow in cities.

“In our childhood, we used to observe sparrows on our roofs, they play an important role in maintaining biodiversity. But today, we can hardly spot a sparrow in cities, due to increasing urbanization. “Many children of today's generation have only seen sparrows in photos or videos. Unique efforts are being made to bring back this beautiful bird in the lives of these children,” PM Modi said in his speech at the 116th. episode of “Mann Ki Baat”.

Citing the example of the Kudugal Trust in Chennai, the Prime Minister said that this institute, through its efforts, had significantly increased the population of sparrows in the region. This institute trains children to make a small wooden house for sparrows and over the last 4 years, they have made 10,000 such nests.

PM Modi said, “The Kudugal Trust in Chennai has involved school children in its campaign to increase the sparrow population. People at the institute teach children at school that sparrows are very important in everyday life. This institute trains children to make sparrow nests. The people of the institute taught the children how to make a small wooden house, made arrangements for accommodation and food for the sparrows and participated enthusiastically and built 10,000 such nests in 4 years. their population began to increase significantly in the region. An organization in Mysore, Karnataka has launched a campaign called 'Early Bird' for children. This organization runs a special type of library to tell children about birds. ” has been prepared to instill in children a sense of responsibility towards nature. You can also make such efforts to instill such responsibilities and information in children…”.

He also highlighted the success of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, saying the country had planted around 100 million trees under this campaign in just five months.

Expressing his joy, Prime Minister Modi said that the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign had gone global, after seeing people participating in this campaign in Guyana. He added that Guyanese President Irfan Ali, his mother-in-law and other family members participated in this campaign.

“A few months ago, we launched the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign and people across the country enthusiastically participated in it. I am happy to tell you that we have planted 100 crore trees under this program, this too in just 5 months It is possible because of the efforts of the citizens of the nation. You will be proud to know that Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam is spreading all over the world. campaign in Guyana, its President Irfan Ali “The mother-in-law and other family members participated in this campaign,” PM Modi said in his speech during the 116th episode of “Mann Ki Baat”.

Highlighting further, the Prime Minister said that several records were created under this drive including planting 12 lakhs plants in a day in Indore, Madhya Pradesh and 25,000 plants in just 1 hour in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Referring to the examples of various social organisations, Prime Minister Modi said this campaign was underway in several parts of the country. Citing the example of Bihar, he said a Jeevika self-help group had set a target to plant 75 lakh fruit plants which will generate economic activity in the future.

PM Modi said, “This campaign is underway in different parts of the country. A record of planting 12 lakhs plants in just 24 hours has been created in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Through this campaign, the barren lands of Revati Hills of Indore will be converted into a green zone. A team of women from Jaisalmer planted 25,000 plants in just 1 hour. They planted trees as part of the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign and motivated others. also for the same… Various social organizations are planting trees, as per the requirements of Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign at several places, they are trying to develop the ecosystem according to the environment. They also plant medicinal plants. plants to create shelters for birds. In Bihar, women of self-help group Jeevika are campaigning to plant 75 lakh fruit plants, so that it can generate economic activity in the future. Anyone can plant as part of this campaign on behalf of their family. mother…”

Furthermore, the Prime Minister also lauded the efforts of young people to contribute to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and said that they “turn waste into gold” as they make useful products from things considered useless.

“In our country, the idea of ​​doing “Kachre Se Kanchan” (transforming waste into gold) is very old. In many parts of the country, “young people” are turning trash into gold by taking things that were considered useless. make various types of innovations. They earn money through this and develop means of employment. These young people are also promoting a sustainable lifestyle through their efforts. This effort from two girls from Mumbai is truly inspiring. fashion items including caps, handbags, Katran (clothing waste) clothes… Such a campaign helps accelerate Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, as it is a type of campaign that will always happen,” he -he declared.