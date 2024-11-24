Trump's Labor secretary pick is surprisingly pro-union. This does not mean that his administration will be





CNN New York —

This week ended with President-elect Donald Trump nominating one of the most pro-union Republican members of Congress for Secretary of Labor. But it all started with a company owned by one of his most ardent supporters, Elon Musk, who argued in court that a key federal employment agency, the National Labor Relations Board, was unconstitutional and should not be able to enforce the findings against employers.

This is therefore one of the reasons why, even if some union leaders welcome the appointment of Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer at the head of the Department of Labor, concern persists about the future of the rules, regulations and enforcement strategy for American workers.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer has built a pro-labor record in Congress, the AFL-CIO, the nation's main labor federation, said Friday. But Donald Trump is the president-elect of the United States, not Rep. Chavez-DeRemer, and it remains to be seen what she will be allowed to do as labor secretary in an administration with a radically anti-worker agenda.

Specifically, the AFL-CIO and others in the labor movement fear that the Biden administration's steps to help unions and American workers will be rolled back. These rules include limitations on what employers can say during mandatory meetings with workers when there is an upcoming election to unionize, as well as a rule that will allow about 4 million employees to be eligible for the payment overtime. Another rule in effect would protect the health and safety of workers exposed to high heat.

Trump received more support from rank-and-file union members in this election than in previous elections.

Despite union leaders' strong support for Vice President Kamala Harris, 45% of voters in households with a union member voted for Trump, according to CNN exit polls. That's an increase from the 40% who voted for Trump in 2020, when he ran against Joe Biden, who had stronger ties to the labor movement than Harris. That's also a jump from the 42% who voted for Trump in 2016. Mitt Romney, the Republican nominee in 2012, received 40% of the union household vote.

And while many powerful unions, such as the United Auto Workers, actively campaigned for Harris, one powerful union, the Teamsters, remained neutral. Teamsters President Sean O'Brien, who spoke at the Republican National Convention but did not support Trump, said one reason he remained neutral was that nearly 60 percent of his members supported Trump. former president.

O'Brien was one of those pushing for Chavez-DeRemer to be chosen as labor secretary, and in a tweet he thanked Trump for putting American workers first by nominating the Oregon congresswoman .

His appointment was also praised by Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, a teachers union that is the nation's largest union in terms of membership. But Pringle, who was a strong Harris supporter, expressed concerns about Trump's labor record and the policies he might implement.

Pringle said in a statement that Chavez-DeRemers' record stands in stark contrast to the anti-worker, anti-union record of Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda that would gut workplace protections, make it more difficult to unionization of workers and would diminish the voice. workers.

During his first term, Trump appointed members of the National Labor Relations Board to be anti-union and anti-worker, Pringle said. He is now threatening to take the unprecedented step of removing the current pro-labor NLRB members mid-term and replacing them with his corporate friends. And he promises to appoint judges and judges hostile to workers and unions.

Pringle is not the only labor leader expressing concern about what the next four years will mean for the labor movement.

They have a whole host of proposals in the 2025 plan that will take the land away from workers, Jody Calemine, the AFL-CIO's advocacy director, told CNN before Trump's announcement.

Calemine said a particular concern is how Trump could strip federal government employees and public sector unions of their collective bargaining rights. Nearly half of the country's union members work for various government units, not corporations.

Even if Chavez-DeRemer was one of the few Republicans in Congress to support legislation that would protect these bargaining rights in the public sector, she will not necessarily have a say in the decision regarding civil service and employee rights. collective bargaining. Many public sector bargaining rights are not defined at the national level, but at the state level, where most public employees and union members work.

The Ministry of Labor has more say on the rules of organization and safety of workers in the private sector. But many of these rules are set by the NLRB, which investigates workers' complaints about unfair labor practices during collective bargaining and collective bargaining and can bring charges against employers.

Trump can immediately replace Jennifer Abruzzo, the powerful NLRB general counsel who took on a very pro-union activist role during her tenure under Biden. Trump can also quickly give the NLRB a Republican majority.

Musks SpaceX has argued in federal court that the president should have the power to directly fire any NLRB administrative judge and SpaceX has sought to block agency filings that accuse the company of illegal labor practices.

And there are also concerns that, given that Musk is tasked with reducing government waste, there will be efforts to slash funding for government agencies that protect workers, like the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, which has also clashed with companies owned by Musk.

Telsa's CEO has taken a strong anti-union stance, with the United Auto Workers unable to even hold a vote on unionizing Tesla workers. Musk has been accused of illegally firing union supporters at Tesla, a charge he continues to fight, and insists he is not concerned about unionization efforts at the company.

In August, Musk and Trump mocked the idea of ​​the tech billionaire firing union supporters when chatting on X, the social media platform owned by Musk. The exchange prompted the UAW to file another unfair labor practice complaint against Musk.

Unionization has exploded during Biden's term, with high-profile victories at companies like Starbucks and Amazon, as well as quiet victories in other workplaces, particularly in higher education.

But union supporters fear it will be harder for unions to continue these gains under the leadership of the NLRB members Trump would likely appoint.

Project 2025 proposes an anti-union agenda. It's about rolling back everything they've gained from better rules over the past four years, said Todd Vachon, director of the Labor Education Action Research Network and a social studies professor at Rutgers, making a reference to the conservative federal government plan that Trump has proposed. tried to distance himself.

This selection certainly gives the impression of caring about the interests of workers and unions. But ultimately, the secretary serves at the pleasure of the president, who has promised to cut regulations and unleash corporate interests, an agenda that is often at odds with the interests of workers and unions, Vachon said of of Trump's choice of Chavez-DeRemer. I'm not sure she can follow through on her pro-worker impulses if they run counter to the administration's pro-business plans.

His nomination should not be used to project an image of a pro-worker administration while pursuing policies that jeopardize workers' rights, says a statement from the National Employment Law Project, a labor rights group. .

But Chavez-DeRemers' selection drew sharp criticism from some business groups who looked forward to the same rollback of pro-union rules that labor movement supporters fear.

While it is difficult to predict what (Chavez-DeRemer) would do as a cabinet member, what we do know is not encouraging, the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a group that has made praising Trump's labor policies during his first term. Trump should keep looking.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/23/business/trump-labor-secretary-pick/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos