How Modi won back India's economic grand prize five months after losing it | Political news

New Delhi, India An alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won elections in India's second-largest state, Maharashtra, on Saturday, significantly regaining ground it lost just five months ago in a setback in the legislative elections.

Maharashtra, with its capital Mumbai, is the richest state in India. Its gross domestic product of $510 billion is greater than that of any other state and is also greater than that of major global economies like Norway and South Africa.

On Saturday, the BJP-led alliance won over 230 of the 288 seats in the state Legislative Assembly, with Modis party triumphing on its own with 132 seats, giving the Prime Minister complete control over the economic powerhouse Indian.

The party's victory marks a stunning resurgence in an Indian state that has long been politically critical, but where, in the results of the Lok Sabha (People's House) elections in June, the BJP and its allies were defeated by the opposition , analysts said. The BJP and its partners won only 17 of Maharashtra's 48 parliamentary seats, while the opposition, comprising the Congress party and its allies, won 30 seats.

Saturday's results left the opposition licking its wounds, even as the Congress-led alliance won elections in the tribal-dominated state of Jharkhand after the BJP waged an anti-Muslim campaign there virulent. In Maharashtra, the Congress won only 16 seats.

[The] The Congress failed to consolidate and wasted the gains of the parliamentary elections, said Sandeep Shastri, a political scientist at the Delhi-based Center for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). There is a deep gap between the grassroots and their leaders.

Yet despite the Hindu-majority BJP's victory in Maharashtra, what worked was not necessarily religious polarization, analysts said. In fact, in Jharkhand, the BJP's anti-Muslim rhetoric could have backfired.

Where the BJP won in Maharashtra was by moving away from Modi, whose face has been synonymous with all the party's campaigns over the last decade, and towards local factors.

More women, less Modi

Maharashtra, a coastal state with a population of over 125 million, almost double the UK's population, was one of the bleeding wounds for the BJP when it lost its parliamentary majority in June this year . Five months later, the BJP recorded its best performance in the national elections, while the Congress, which counted Maharashtra among its strongest strongholds in decades, recorded its worst numbers.

The two national parties forged pre-election alliances with regional parties. But while the BJP won 132 of the 149 seats it contested, a success rate of 89 percent, the Congress won only 16 of the 101 seats it contested, a victory rate of just 16 percent. The State Legislature has a total of 288 seats, with a majority of 145.

The BJP remained more focused and managed its coalition much better than the Congress, said Shastri of the CSDS. The opposition camp was divided on campaign issues and focused more on the power-sharing setup.

But analysts also attribute the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's dramatic turnaround to its women-focused welfare programs, such as the Laadki Bahin Yojna, a cash transfer program of 1,500 rupees ($18) per person. months for women aged 21 to 65.

A survey conducted by the CSDS in October found that seven in ten respondents had benefited directly from the program. According to the government, the program has 23.4 million beneficiaries, in a state with 46 million voters.

Another trick we had at hand was to downplay Modi's face in this election and instead fight him on local issues by putting our weight behind local candidates, said a political strategist hired by the BJP to handle the polls from Maharashtra, on condition of anonymity.

The strategist highlighted another important piece of the puzzle behind the BJP's victory: support from its ideological source, the Sangh Parivar, an umbrella term for more than three dozen ultra-Hindu nationalist groups.

The Sangh organization held thousands of meetings with divine women and men, and went door to door to meet everyone in Maharashtra, said Sriraj Nair, chief spokesperson of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad ( VHP), an organization which is part of the Sangh.

We are strong cadre-based organizations with presence in every village in the state. Our entire machinery has come together to recover from the losses suffered by the Hindu-friendly party in the national elections, Nair added, referring to the BJP.

Shastri agreed, adding that the Sangh organizations ran well-oiled campaigns which played a crucial role in the BJP's success.

Where polarization has turned against us

But the BJP lost Jharkhand, a state of 32 million people.

Here too, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government launched a women-centric cash transfer program, providing 1,000 rupees ($12) per month to women aged 18 to 25, reaching nearly 5.2 million women during the preparatory period. at the polls. The state has 12.8 million female voters.

A simple observation shows that government-funded social programs in place in both states have won landslide victories for ideologically opposed parties, said Rahul Verma, a researcher at the Center for Policy Research (CPR).

But that's only part of the explanation. Many other things happened, he added.

In January this year, domestic investigative agencies arrested Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, widely considered one of India's most popular tribal leaders, on corruption charges. He denies the allegations and says the case against him represents a political vendetta by the BJP.

The JMM leader was released on bail after six months and campaigned before the elections. Now, he is set to return as chief minister, after the alliance he leads and which includes the Congress won a majority in the state elections.

The state's tribal communities, making up 26 percent of the population, and Muslims, 14.5 percent, supported the JMM-led alliance. The BJP brought Himanta Biswa Sarma, a controversial Hindu nationalist leader from northeast India, to lead its campaign in Jharkhand. The BJP's campaign attempted to portray Muslims in the state as foreign Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, including through an Islamophobic ad that it had to withdraw on orders from election authorities.

The hatred they spread during the campaign has backfired on them, said Minakshi Munda, assistant professor of anthropology at Kolhan University, Jharkhand, who said that among the state's tribal communities , the BJP is still seen as an outsider.

Tribal communities in Jharkhands ended up voting to keep the BJP out of power in order to save [states] tribal identity, Munda said.

Verma, a researcher at CPR, agrees, saying the BJP's campaign ended up consolidating votes behind the JMM-led alliance.

A decimated Congress

Meanwhile, the country's main opposition party, the Congress, appears to be in disarray after the election results followed recent setbacks in two other elections, in Haryana and Indian-administered Kashmir.

The Congress, Verma said, seems to still be struggling to come up with a strategy for its revival.

Verma and Shastri said the Congress was relying on its regional alliance partners to fight the BJP. But with its own numbers dwindling, the Congress is also struggling to negotiate with regional parties, Verma added.

Two larger states, Delhi and Bihar, are expected to hold their elections in the coming months. But they will now vote in a fundamentally different political atmosphere than at the start of the year.

The BJP is no longer in decline, it has bounced back from defeats in the parliamentary elections which now look like aberrations. And the opposition, which seemed to be rising after a decade of desertion, is once again picking up the crumbs.