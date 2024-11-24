PDIP asks Prabowo to reprimand Jokowi for going too far with girls in 2024 regional elections





Suara.com – The Central Leadership Council (DPP) of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) believes that President Prabowo Subianto will act neutrally in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections. PDIP DPP Secretary General (Sekjen) Hasto Kristiyanto believes that President Prabowo has a chivalrous attitude, so he will not be petty like the previous president, namely Joko Widodo or Jokowi. “We believe that President Prabowo will fulfill his duties as President in the best possible way because he promised it in his Presidential speech at the MPR in front of all ambassadors and guests of honor from abroad. “And we believe that Pak Prabowo is a knight so he will do his best,” Hasto told reporters in the Cikini area, Central Jakarta, Sunday (11/24/2024). Based on this, Hasto said his party will fully support President Prabowo to continue carrying out his duties as head of state by not interfering in the five-year democratic celebrations in all regions of Indonesia. Also read: Maruarar Sirait says Pram-Rano will be left behind by non-Muslim voters after being supported by Anies, PDIP reports in Bawaslu “We therefore give our full support to President Prabowo in carrying out his duties and creating a legacy as president in his leadership to hold the regional elections simultaneously and as well as possible,” the politician said from Yogyakarta. In the interest of holding a democratic and democratic party, Hasto also encouraged President Prabowo to take a strong stance against parties that attempt to intervene in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections, including against the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). interfered too much in the next regional elections on November 27. “So Pak Prabowo does not need to hesitate if he has to urge Pak Jokowi not to get too involved in this issue. “Because there is too much trust, it also has a lot of importance for the power,” he concluded. Previously, Hasto Kristiyanto revealed the scenario of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who wanted to maintain his power by deploying the Brown Party or “Parcok”. This was revealed by Hasto Kristiyanto during an interview with the Akbar Faizal Uncencored (AFU) channel, quoted on Saturday (11/23). Also read: Warm moments from Prabowo and MBZ meeting at UAE Presidential Palace In the podcast, Akbar Faisal asked Hasto if Jokowi could still do anything when he was no longer president. Answering this question, Hasto then revealed that in theory, power is not possible. But before stepping down, Jokowi had placed his people in a number of strategic positions. He then mentioned “Parcok”. “Pak Jokowi held many strategic positions before resigning. Yes, for example, the position of Mr. Listyo Sigit (Kapolri) jumped five classes. This is because there is a personal closeness. “Pak Jokowi without the support of the Chocolate Party (Polri) is nobody but it is precisely the instrument of power that is then used and strange things then happen,” he said.

