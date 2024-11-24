Pakistani capital under official security lockdown due to opposition rally





ISLAMABAD

Thousands of supporters of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan marched towards Islamabad on Sunday to demand his release, among other political prisoners, prompting authorities to lock down the capital and partially suspend mobile internet services.

Khan urged supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party to gather at the capital's D-Chowk public square and stay there until the government responds to their demands.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs' coalition government deployed tens of thousands of police and paramilitary forces in riot gear and blocked highways leading to Islamabad ahead of the opposition protest rally.

Police announced a ban on all gatherings in Islamabad ahead of the rally.

Pakistani authorities also closed main roads in the capital, using shipping containers to prevent protesters from reaching the venue near the country's Parliament and Supreme Court buildings, among other key government facilities.

The venue of the protest is a protected area in Islamabad. All protesters who enter this area will be arrested, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told reporters at D-Chowk on Sunday.

PTI leaders and supporters vowed to reach the Islamabad venue despite security and communication measures. Reports indicate that police fired tear gas shells at several gatherings in the direction of Islamabad.

FILE – Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gather to demand his release from prison where he has been held for more than a year after being convicted in several cases, in the suburbs of Islamabad, Pakistan, on September 8, 2024.

Khan appealed to us to stay there until all our demands are met, Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI central leader and chief minister of the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said before leaving for Islamabad at the head of a large gathering.

Live metrics show WhatsApp backends have been restricted in #Pakistan, corroborating reports of media sharing issues, global internet watchdog NetBlocks said on X, formerly known as the name of Twitter.

In a statement yesterday, the Interior Ministry announced plans to close mobile data and Wi-Fi services in areas with security concerns, but did not give further details.

Internet and mobile services in the rest of the country will continue to operate normally, the ministry spokesperson wrote on X.

The PTI said its rally would also demand the reversal of the constitutional amendments that the Sharif government recently introduced and its resignation over what it claims were the product of this year's rigged elections.

Police officers arrest supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, as supporters gather for a rally demanding Khan's release, in Lahore, Pakistan, November 24, 2024.

Khan, who served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, was ousted in an opposition parliamentary vote of no confidence. The 72-year-old cricket star turned Prime Minister has been incarcerated since August 2023 on corruption charges and is the subject of more than 150 criminal cases.

Despite the legal troubles, the ousted leader remains Pakistan's most popular politician, and the PTI rejects the cases against him as politically motivated.

Supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party dance before starting a rally for Islamabad to demand Khan's release, in Peshawar, Pakistan, November 24, 2024.

The jailed former leader announced before Sunday's protest that his party would march on Islamabad whatever the circumstances.

Khan spoke to reporters during a court hearing at Adiala Prison, near the Pakistani capital, and his remarks were shared on his official X account.

Pakistan has become a banana republic. Democracy, the constitution and the rule of law have all been destroyed in our country, Khan said.

PTI supporters overseas have also held simultaneous protest rallies in Australia and New Zealand, and those residing in Britain and the United States plan to take to the streets later on Sunday.

Dozens of US lawmakers recently wrote two separate letters to President Joe Biden, urging him to advocate for the immediate release of political prisoners, including former Prime Minister Khan.

A central point of our concern is the illegal detention of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, widely considered to be Pakistan's most popular political figure, reads the latest letter dated November 15.

He noted that the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention also recently called for Khan's immediate release from what it called illegal detention and in violation of international law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/pakistan-partially-stops-mobile-and-internet-services-ahead-of-pro-khan-protest/7875007.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos