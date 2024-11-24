Unleashed: the memoirs of Boris Johnson, former British Prime Minister

It is rare to meet a political leader who does not take himself seriously. Boris Johnson, the former British Prime Minister, is one of them.

Every time I met him, first when he was Mayor of London (he took part in a cycling event) and later as Prime Minister (at his Diwali dinner for the diaspora), his audacity made a dramatic impression. At first I was intimidated by his seven-hundred-plus page memoir, Unleashed, but I found the book quite easy to read. This is a no-holds-barred account of the UK's contemporary political history, told in his brash and inimitable style.

With a light text supported by a very good collection of photographs, Johnson wonderfully recounts his life as a journalist at the Telegraph, an editor at the Statesman, an elected MP, an unforgettable mayor of London, a serious man. the Foreign Secretary and a raucous Prime Minister who won a landslide victory on a Brexit mandate only to be brought down by Covid-triggered political hubris.

Even if you don't follow British politics, this fast-paced account of his public life is an enjoyable read. It doesn't seem long or wordy and Johnson adds colloquial-style commentary to his journalistic ability to keep you fully engaged.

The cycling mayor



From the start, the book is a delight. Beginning with his sudden appointment as Mayor of London, Johnson quickly lists the various initiatives he has launched to make London more livable, including tackling traffic, making it more cyclist-friendly, and controlling immigrants. Johnson recounts how he convinced the boss of Barclays Bank to pay £25 million to sponsor the London Cycles, proposing, in his characteristic joke, to change his name to Barclays Johnson!

Johnson admits he has been labeled a gaffe-prone scandal magnet who used smears and dangerous language to provoke people into bad reactions. By his own admission, early in his career, as host of the satirical game show Ive Got news for you, he acquired a reputation as a brash cowboy with a delightful repartee, which he has not been able to shake.

A theme that runs through the book is its idea of ​​leveling up – or elevating people, towns and villages of their status, a sort of Make Britain Great Again.

Citing the practice of college-educated women seeking to marry college-educated men, he questions whether assortative mating aimed at encouraging social mobility among the population will narrow the social class gap.

From his first days as mayor, Johnson realized that the UK was an unbalanced economy, with London being 56% more productive than Wales, unlike the US or EU which have a homogeneous level of productivity in all their States. He has participated aggressively in the Brexit movement aimed at reducing dependence on the EU and creating jobs and income in counties outside London, notably in the north and south-east of the Kingdom -United. To create jobs, he started indigenous manufacturing of the iconic London red. buses.

He was in his second term as mayor when London hosted the Olympics and he took great advantage of the opportunity to prove himself a capable administrator.

Boris Brexit



Johnson was undoubtedly the most visible face of Brexit. He used the slogan Get Brexit Done to fight his way to an unprecedented victory in the British Parliament, leading his party to a landslide victory not seen since Margaret Thatcher. With great humor, Johnson peppers his story with terms like Brexity, Brexchosis, Brino (Brexit in name only), Brexiteers, No deal Brexit and Brexit juice (a wine) which have captured the popular imagination and why the implementation The referendum to leave the EU seemed so hard.

Its Wodehousian descriptors tickle many a funny bone. Example: The UK had as its chief Brexit negotiator David Frost, a former Don and diplomat, esthete and expert on medieval German poetry, whose mobile screensaver, for some reason, is The Worship of the Lamb blessed by Jan van Eyck. Frosty presented his case to the EU clearly and logically; and yes, he received a frosty reception.

Sir Keir Starmer, the current British Prime Minister, has been portrayed at various points in the narrative as the bone-headed anti-Brexit Remainer, a human landmark, a useless traffic cone, a liberator of rapists, a human decline ( since he changed his political orientation). so often), a square-headed lawyer, a republican who wants to get rid of the Queen and drop the Union flag, a left-hander who lives in a stuck-up Islington Palace. At one point in the story, he even goes after Teresa May's nervous nose.

Cake-ism



His other oft-cited life principle is Cake-ism, which means having the cake and eating it too. He claims much of the credit for the project to build high-speed rail and strengthen infrastructure in the UK. His belief that he has done nothing wrong and that he is obligated to tell it like it is shines through the book. But to say that he deserves to be recognized for the initiatives he led while in power on infrastructure, connectivity, the NHS, education and climate is a bit unbelievable.

Global player



From his travels to more than 150 countries as foreign secretary, Johnson learned much: he lamented the decline of the spirit of British adventurism that had led Britain to its glory days and the need to rework a plan to find part of the old. halo.

Brief chapters introduce us to the diplomatic strategies used to defeat dictators in Libya, Kosovo, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, and Lebanon. Using self-deprecating humor, Boris exposes how liberal interventionism is used by the Western world to control what it sees as an abuse of power by autocrats against their own people, with devastating consequences.

Almost out of the film's script, Johnson took a clandestine overnight train trip to Ukraine and, in addition to the photo shoot, pledged significant military and political support to Zelensky. As if he was seeking revenge for the Salisbury acid attack carried out in London by the Russians a few years earlier.

These are the most serious chapters of the book, describing arms sales, the filth and misery of developing countries, and the price people pay for war.

The Covid reaction



Johnson is giving a bit of hyperbolic self-praise for his singular achievement in creating a homegrown covid vaccine in record time in the UK with Astra Zeneca and immunizing almost the entire population within months. Although he elicits sympathy in the chapter about his own hospitalization during Covid, it was his partying under the lockdown rules that caused Labor to stage an attack that ended his warrant at 10 Downing Street.

He blatantly names, blames and shames his party colleagues and the fact that he was unable to physically meet all 109 MPs for the first time in Parliament due to covid restrictions has resulted in something of a alienation which ultimately brought him down. He condemns his own complacency during this Prime Minister's tenure in failing to see backbenchers plotting against him.

Ready for a sequel?



I have to admit that I haven't read any of Johnson's previous books. The autobiography makes me want to pick up a few of his earlier books, especially his biography of Winston Churchill. One thing he copies from the big man is an afternoon nap on his office couch.

You can't resist a laugh hearing his anecdote that when Prime Minister Teresa May went to meet President Donald Trump, he asked her point-blank why Boris Johnson wasn't Prime Minister of the United Kingdom yet!

The book comes at a time when his Conservative Party has just lost the election to Labor after almost fourteen years in power and Johnson could use the book to tinker with some of the history to prepare for a comeback. Something tells me there may still be an eight hundred page book left to write about the things he's going to do in the years to come.

Read this one, it's an absolute delight.

(Naveen Chandra runs 91 film studios that produce, market and distribute regional language feature films.)

Title: Unchained

Author:Boris Johnson

Editor:William Collins

Price: 686