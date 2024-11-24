General's promotion blocked, first sign of Trump's retaliation against Afghanistan withdrawal





A Republican senator blocked the promotion of a general who oversaw troops in Kabul during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a Senate aide.

The decision by Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin follows threats from President-elect Donald Trump to fire senior officers and officials who oversaw the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. It also comes as the Trump's transition is considering possible court-martial proceedings against current and former officers involved in the withdrawal, as NBC News previously reported.

Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue has been nominated for promotion to four-star general and to oversee U.S. Army forces in Europe. His nomination was among more than 900 proposed nominations sent to the Senate, but Donahues was put on hold by Sen. Mullin, according to the Senate aide.

Mullins' office declined to comment.

Donahue was the last U.S. service member to board the last U.S. military aircraft to leave Afghanistan in 2021. A night vision photograph of Donahue boarding a cargo plane went viral, capturing the symbolism of the end of 20 years of American war.

Senator Markwayne Mullin speaks to the press in Washington DC on Thursday. Mattie Neretin / Reuters

After the fall of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan to Taliban militants, Donahue, then commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, was ordered to Kabul to oversee the withdrawal of U.S. forces, personnel from the American embassy and Afghans who fought alongside American troops.

Retired Gen. Tony Thomas, former head of Special Operations Command, said in a social media post that the decision was a disgrace and that Donahue was being treated like a political pawn.

Heather Nauert, who worked for the State Department during Trump's first presidential term, said in a social media post that she was a Trump supporter and liked Sen. Mullin, but that she did not agree with the suspension of Donahue's promotion.

Unless there are facts I don't know, delaying military promotions because of our shameful withdrawal from Afghanistan is wrong, she wrote.

Donahue currently serves as commander of the XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Liberty, North Carolina.

His promotion could now be threatened because the current Senate will soon go into recess and the new Republican-controlled Congress will begin its work in 2025.

