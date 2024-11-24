Eastern states were once considered backward, I see them as the engine of country's growth: PM Modi in Odisha Parba





Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan at the Odisha Parba 2024, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on November 24, 2024 | Photo credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday (November 24, 2024) that his government considered India's eastern region as the country's growth engine, while this region was previously considered backward. Addressing a gathering at the 'Odisha Parba' event in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said investments of `45,000 crore were approved within 100 days of the formation of a new government in the state . Odisha has always been a land of seers and scholars. The manner in which scholars here took our religious texts to every household and connected the public to them played a crucial role in India's cultural prosperity. “There was a time when the eastern region of India and its states were considered backward. However, I consider the eastern region of India as the engine of growth of the country. That is why we prioritized for the development of the eastern region of India,” he said. “The budget we are now allocating to Odisha is three times what it was 10 years ago. We are working quickly in all sectors for the development of Odisha and the budget has been increased by 30% this year” , added Mr. Modi. The Prime Minister informed that the Center was committed to promoting ease of doing business in Odisha and said investments of `45,000 crore were approved within 100 days of the formation of a Bharatiya Janata Party government (BJP) in the state. “Last year, the G20 Summit was held in India. At the G20 Summit, we presented the photo of the Sun Temple. [in Konark]. I am also happy that the four gates of the Jagannath temple [in Puri] are open now. Besides, the Ratna Bhandar of the temple is also open,” he added. “Odisha Parba” is a flagship event organized by Odia Samaj, a Delhi-based trust committed to providing valuable support for the preservation and promotion of Odia heritage. This year, 'Odisha Parba' was organized from November 22 to 24 to showcase the rich heritage of Odisha, showcasing colorful cultural forms and exhibiting the dynamic social, cultural and political ethos of the state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/eastern-states-were-earlier-considered-backward-i-view-them-as-countrys-growth-engine-pm-modi-at-odisha-parba/article68906093.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos