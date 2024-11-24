Funniest idea ever: Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr suggest buying MSNBC





Your support helps us tell the story

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story develops. From investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC to producing our latest documentary, “The A Word,” which spotlights American women fighting for their reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts from messaging.

At such a critical moment in U.S. history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to speak on both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media outlets, we choose not to exclude Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be accessible to all, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.CloseLearn more

Elon Musk has indicated that he may be interested in buying the liberal cable news network MSNBC.

Donald Trump Jr. shared an article on X following the news that the network's parent company, Comcast, was spinning off the cable TV channels into a separate company.

Hey @elonmusk, I have the funniest idea ever!!! Trump Jr. wrote.

How much does it cost? » asked the richest man in the world.

The funniest outcome, especially if it's ironic, is the most likely, Musk added, along with a laughing emoji.

The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla may have been joking, but he made a similar comment regarding what was then Twitter years before purchasing the social media platform now known as X in 2022.

Musk shared his love for Twitter, with one user responding: You should buy it then.

How much does it cost? »Musk asked in December 2017. Years later, he spent $44 billion to buy the platform. He returned to this position in April 2022, adding an upside-down smiley face.

There are already concerns about a possible purchase, as serious as Musk may be about the prospect.

open image in gallery

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, jokingly suggested he might buy MSNBC (via REUTERS)

The social media landscape was forever changed by Musk's purchase of X. One of his first acts was to reverse the ban on former President Donald Trump, whose account had been locked after he failed to stop a mob of his supporters who took d stormed the Capitol on January 6. , 2021.

Bluesky, an alternative to X, saw a surge in new users leaving the Musk-owned platform after Trump appointed him to a role in the president-elect's administration.

MSNBC and other channels are already targets for the president-elect, who has threatened to push the Federal Communications Commission to revoke the broadcast licenses of networks he deems, while calling on lawmakers to vote against legislation aimed at protect freedom of the press. Musk also proposes cutting federal dollars for publicly funded media, and Trump's choice to lead the FCC signaled his willingness to punish the networks.

Trump is also suing CBS for $10 billion, arguing that his 60 Minutes interview with Vice President Kamala Harris was misleadingly edited, amounting to allegations of election interference that the company has flatly denied.

Trump also accused MSNBC of election interference, calling it a 24-hour work day.

Last year, the former president sued as many as 20 news organizations for allegedly overstating the losses he suffered on his Truth Social platform.

open image in gallery

Comcast Corp. announced on November 20 that it was spinning off its television assets to form a new publicly traded company with its cable channels, including MSNBC (AFP via Getty Images)

Comcast revealed plans earlier this week to spin off a number of its channels, including MSNBC and CNBC, into a separate company.

Thomas Whalen, a professor of social sciences at Boston University, told the Telegraph that the idea of ​​Musk buying MSNBC was a bombshell in the broadcasting landscape.

I think of how Vladimir Putin and the oligarchs bought the free media in Russia, he added. MSNBC is still a network with genuine criticism of Trump and his policies. CNN is now playing both sides against the middle. Musk's move appears to be a hostile takeover and does not bode well for the media.

Craig Moffett of media analyst MoffettNathanson told CNN: “There are only two media entities that Donald Trump hates more than CNN. One is MSNBC and the other is NBC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/elon-musk-donald-trump-jr-msnbc-b2652651.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos