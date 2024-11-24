The plight of Mary Jane Velosos reflects the Filipino diaspora





In 2010, Mary Jane Fiesta Veloso, then 25, left her two young children with her parents in the town of Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija, to seek greener pastures abroad. After landing in Malaysia, she moved to Indonesia on the advice of her Filipino recruiters. Upon arrival in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, she was arrested after authorities discovered 2.6 kilos of heroin worth an estimated $500,000 hidden in the interior lining of what she thought was an empty suitcase given by his recruiter. She was sentenced to death in October 2014 and her execution was scheduled for April 2015, but this verdict was suspended due to President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyonos' non-execution policy. While attending an ASEAN summit in Malaysia, President Benigno S. Aquino III called on President Joko Widodo to stay his execution. Fortunately, President Widodo complied, despite his decision to authorize the execution of other convicted foreigners.

Under the Duterte administration, the Philippine government took the position that it would not interfere with the Indonesian government's position on Mary Jane's case. The administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. sided with Mary Jane. During his first trip abroad at the start of the Marcos presidency, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo discussed with his Indonesian counterpart the possibility of granting a pardon. A breakthrough came on November 11 when Indonesia's Coordinating Ministry of Legal Affairs, Human Rights, Immigration and Correction said transferring the prisoner was being considered as an option for Veloso , in accordance with the request of the Philippine government and as part of constructive diplomacy. being taken by both sides. From a broader perspective, Mary Jane Velosos' story reflects the Filipino diaspora. Since the early 1970s, tens of thousands of Filipinos have ventured abroad in search of jobs and better opportunities. While many prospered and raised the status of their families, many also struggled and were forced to return home to start over. The government has not neglected to continually promote their welfare through agencies such as the Commission for Overseas Filipinos (CFO), the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the Department of Workers migrants (DMW). According to an insightful observer: It is the billions of dollars in cumulative financial contributions sent to their loved ones by these courageous sacrificial souls that have kept the Philippine economy afloat.

Mary Jane's sons continued their studies; the eldest has completed high school and the youngest is still enrolled. She will turn 40 on January 10, 2025. Many Filipinos certainly share the hope expressed by her family and top DFA officials for a return home by Christmas or New Year. Many others continue to aspire to a kinder, kinder life that would enable them to live a life in decent comfort. In 2023, the number of poor Filipinos ranged between 16.3 million and 17.7 million, respectively, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and Social Weather Stations (SWS) report on self-assessed poverty. Stunting, or being short for their age, is still widespread among younger Filipino children. The Philippines ranks fifth in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of the number of stunted children. The long-awaited return of Mary Jane Velosos will hopefully mark the dawn of a new, more hopeful era for Filipino women, children and families.

