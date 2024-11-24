Wrong stories: Canadian PM describes leaked information linking Modi to Nijjar plot as criminal and unreliable | World News





Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a recent report in Canadian media that linked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and two other senior officials to the assassination of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep unreliable and the result of criminal flight. Singh Nijjar last year. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, from left, U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gather for the group photo of world leaders at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 19 (AP) During a media interaction in Brampton on Friday, Trudeau said: “We have unfortunately found that criminals who leak top secret information to the media routinely get it wrong. That's why we conducted a national investigation into foreign interference that found that criminals who leak information to the media are unreliable in addition to being criminals. This follows a statement from Canada's National Security and Intelligence Advisor (NSIA) Nathalie G Drouin on Thursday that Ottawa was unaware of such a link. In this statement, Drouin said: The Government of Canada has not stated, and is not aware of any evidence linking Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, External Affairs Minister (S) Jaishankar, or NSA (Ajit) Doval to serious crime. activity in Canada. She added: Any suggestion to the contrary is both speculative and inaccurate. Drouin's latest statement followed an article published Tuesday in the Globe and Mail daily, which cited an unnamed senior national security official in this regard. The statement was released by the Privy Council Office. Drouin is also Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council, which is akin to India's Cabinet Secretariat. Drouin's clarification came a day after India trashed, in a smear campaign, the Globe and Mail report claiming Modi knew about the alleged plot to kill Khalistan separatist Nijjar . Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said they do not normally comment on media reports, but such ridiculous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with contempt. 'they deserve. He added that smear campaigns like this only further damage already strained ties. Relations between India and Canada deteriorated in October after Canada linked six diplomats and officials, including High Commissioner Sanjay Verma, to violent criminal activity in the country. India rejected the allegations and recalled Verma and the five other officials. India expelled six Canadian diplomats, including Acting High Commissioner Stewart Wheeler. These allegations were preceded by Global Affairs Canada sending a press release to New Delhi requesting the lifting of the diplomatic immunity of six Indian officials stationed in Canada, because they were persons of interest in matters related to violent criminal activities. Nijjar was killed on June 18 last year in Surrey, British Columbia. Trudeau's September 2023 allegations linking Indian government agents to Nijjar's murder sparked tensions between New Delhi and Ottawa. Bilateral relations deteriorated after New Delhi called Canada's decision to question six Indian officials, including Verma, in connection with violent criminal activities in the country absurd. After the diplomats withdrew in October, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) filed charges alleging a link between the country's violent criminal activities and those of New Delhi. This was alluded to in Drouin's statement Thursday, which said: On October 14, due to a significant and ongoing threat to public safety, RCMP and officials took the extraordinary step of making public accusations of serious crimes in Canada perpetrated by agents of the Government of India.

