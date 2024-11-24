Trump's eldest son emerges as key voice influencing cabinet picks report | Trump administration





Donald Trump Jr has become the family's most influential adviser today as his father builds the most controversial cabinet in modern US history, according to sources close to Donald Trump's eldest son.

Trump Jr. has in some cases favored inexperienced loyalists over more qualified candidates for top positions in President-elect Donald Trump's new administration.

During Trump's first administration, as the 45th president, his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were top policy advisors, while his sons Don Jr. and Eric were primarily responsible for running the family business.

Ivanka and her husband took a big step back from politics following Trump's loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election and Trump's subsequent descent into a tangle of civil and criminal cases against him, although they have been more present since his victory in the previous elections. this month.

Sources told Reuters that Don Jr was currently the main voice of his offspring in his father's ears and that the president-elect had become particularly dependent on his son for advice on White House strategy.

But at least two of the most controversial picks championed by Don Jr face tough confirmation challenges in the Senate. Vaccine skeptic and conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr, of the Democratic-majority Kennedy political dynasty, for health secretary and former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as chief administrative officer. intelligence, which faces bipartisan concerns over its Russian interests and lack of experience in the intelligence community.

Scheduling continued Sunday, the Washington Post reported, with the likely elevation of Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford-trained physician and economist, to the next director of the National Institutes of Health.

Reuters spoke to half a dozen sources, including donors, political allies and friends, who confirmed Don Jr's influence in proposing appointments, including inexperienced loyalists. Don Jr was credited with making JD Vance his father's choice for vice president, helping cabinet candidates sink or rise to prominence and preventing former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from joining office.

The reality this time is that we actually know what we're doing, Don Jr. told Fox News earlier this month. And it's about surrounding my father with people who are both competent and loyal.

Kushner, a former senior adviser to Trump who focused on the Middle East, told Reuters he was briefing real estate investor Steve Witkoff about his new position as special envoy to the region.

“I worked with Witkoff to update him on Trump’s past efforts,” Kushner said through a spokesperson.

A source close to the transition said Trump doesn't appear to need his family's advice as much as he did in the past thanks to aides like Susie Wiles, who helped him run the most disciplined of his election campaigns until present and will be his chief of staff. .

Things are really simple, the source said of Trump's current team. He may not need the family this time like before.

