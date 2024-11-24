



The BJP-led Mahayuti won the Maharashtra Assembly polls with an impressive mandate of 230 seats out of 288, thanks to, among other factors, rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modis and Uttar Chief Minister Pradesh, Yogi Adityanaths, marked by the slogans. If there is one, it sure is. And Batenge toh tenghe.

The BJP won 132 seats, the Shiv Sena 57 and the NCP 41, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi was reduced to 16 seats won by the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) 20 seats and the NCP (SP) 10 seats ). Small parties and independents won 12 seats.

The Prime Minister held 11 public rallies in Dhule City, Nashik, Akola, Nanded, Pune, Solapur City Central, Chimur, Amravati, Pavel, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Mumbai. Of these, only Akola (West) did not go to the BJP kitty as Congress candidate Sajjid Khan Pathan defeated the saffron party's Vijay Kamalkishor Agrawal to win the seat. A BJP functionary said, “When the Prime Minister holds a public rally, its impact goes beyond a single constituency. Across eleven constituencies, the Prime Ministers' rallies directly or indirectly affected 106 constituencies. Of these 106, only 20 constituencies went to the opposition. At the final rally held at Shivaji Park, Mahayuti candidates from all 36 constituencies of Mumbai shared the stage with Modi. Among them, the BJP won 15, Shiv Sena six and NCP one seat, while the Opposition Sena (UBT) won 10 and Congress three seats. This is in stark contrast to the Lok Sabha polls, in which the BJP lost all 18 constituencies in which Modi had addressed election rallies. BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the leader people trust. They see him as a development-oriented visionary. While Viksit Maharashtra, Viksit Bharat 2047 was the BJP's crosshairs, the election campaign was actually centered on the Hindutva narrative. Modis If there is one, it sure is. The slogan, aimed at unifying the 353 castes or sub-castes of the Other Backward Classes, reaped huge benefits for the BJP and its allies. Throughout the campaign, Adityanath insisted that a divided society does not bode well for the people of Maharashtra and India, with his Batenge toh tenghe slogan repeated at every election rally with the clear aim of consolidating Hindu votes. Adityanath also addressed 11 rallies in Washim, Teosa, Murtizapur, Akola West, Achalpur, Nagpur, Karanja, Mira-Bhayander, Kolhapur, Karad North and Bhosari. Except in Akola (West), these rallies proved beneficial for the BJP and its allies. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also campaigned extensively across the state, speaking at 16 rallies covering 38 constituencies, which the Mahayuti won.

