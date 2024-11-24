CBS News poll finds Trump starts on positive note, with most approving of transition handling





President-elect Donald Trump's new administration is starting with public goodwill: a majority of Americans overall are either happy or at least satisfied with his victory, and are either excited or optimistic about what he will do as president.

Trump's handling of his presidential transition wins the approval of most Americans overall and brings near-universal approval from his voters, as well as a net positive response to his selections for Cabinet posts, in especially that of Senator Marco Rubio, who is Trump's choice. Secretary of State.

After inflation and the economy dominated the election, Americans are more likely to think his administration will lower food and grocery prices than raise them, and that's what they say overwhelmingly its voters. As the election approached, his supporters expected it too.

Along the same lines, Trump's election has already allowed some Republicans to see the economy improving.

Overall, Republicans today are more excited about what Trump will do as president now than they were in 2016, when he was first elected.

Democrats say they are more afraid of what Trump might do than in 2016, and a large majority of them believe that as president he will threaten their rights and freedoms. But at the same time, there appears to be a sense of exhaustion, as fewer than half of Democrats currently feel motivated to oppose Trump.

Americans, and Democrats in particular, believe that the Biden administration should work with the incoming Trump administration to ensure a smooth transition, and that congressional Democrats should work with Donald Trump on issues where they find common ground. 'agreement.

Trump and the economy

After victory comes expectations. There is clear optimism about the new administration's effect on food and grocery prices, particularly among Trump voters. This comes as most Americans continue to say prices are currently rising. And inflation was a big factor in Trump's victory in the first place.

So it's no surprise that among the many potential issues for the new administration, Americans say lowering prices should be the top priority.

The percentage of Republicans who call the U.S. economy good, although still weak, has increased, while the percentage who call it very bad has decreased. That pushes voters' overall assessment of the economy slightly higher than this year — and highlights how partisanship, as well as optimism, still plays into these assessments.

Trump's selections of chiefs of staff and agencies for his administration

Trump's current selections for agency heads and Cabinet picks are widely seen as good choices by Trump voters, and are net positive as selections among Americans who have heard enough about them to decide. (Many haven't heard enough about it yet.)

Generally, Americans want Trump to appoint people who will speak their minds and who have experience in the field or agency they will lead. But in addition to these qualities, Republicans also want people who will be loyal to Trump.

A large majority of Republicans and Trump voters believe that Elon Musk should have at least some influence in the Trump administration. Overall, Americans are more divided on this issue, largely along partisan lines.

A large majority of Americans – and a slight majority of Republicans – would like to see the Senate hold hearings on its nominations, rather than letting it proceed with those nominations without one.

(Among self-identified Republicans, MAGA Republicans are relatively more likely to say the Senate should skip the hearings.)

This feeling remains whether people are told or reminded that the Constitution requires the Senate to give advice and consent.

Generally speaking, however, most Trump voters and most Republicans want Trump to have more presidential power this term than in the last. This sentiment is higher among Republican voters today than during the campaign.

Trump policies

On another economic front, Trump voters are overwhelmingly supportive of the idea of ​​tariffs: most of them don't believe it will lead to higher prices. (For the third who thinks tariffs will raise prices but still support them, this is probably a cost they are willing to bear.)

For the general public, opposition to tariffs goes hand in hand with the belief that they will lead to higher prices.

As was the case with voters throughout the campaign, most Americans would, in principle, approve of a new program of mass deportations.

If the Trump administration launches a mass deportation program, most citizens will have it implemented by current law enforcement or immigration agencies – most will not let the U.S. military do it.

Elections and democracy

The 2024 results have changed Republicans' view of American democracy and also restored some confidence in their view of American elections. Few Republicans suspect fraud in 2024. They overwhelmingly did so around 2020.

After Trump's victory, the number of Republicans saying democracy and the rule of law are guaranteed increased, even though most Americans continue to say the opposite.

Looking ahead, there is another shift in the partisan direction. Throughout the campaign, Republicans said America's best days were in the past, while Democrats believed they were in the future. These views are now reversed. After Trump's victory, most Republicans believe America's best days lie in its future.

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted among a nationally representative sample of 2,232 U.S. adults surveyed between November 19 and 22, 2024. The sample was weighted to be representative of adults nationwide nationally by gender, age, race and education, based on the US Census American Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as the 2024 presidential vote. The margin of error is ±2.3 points.

More from Anthony Salvanto

Anthony Salvanto, Ph.D., is executive director of elections and polling for CBS News. He oversees the CBS News Poll and all investigations on all topics and runs the CBS News Decision Desk which estimates results on election nights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cbs-news-poll-trump-transition-cabinet-picks-2024-11-24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos