Trump picks Brooke Rollins as Agriculture secretary, completing wave of Cabinet nominations





WASHINGTON (AP) President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday he will nominate former White House aide Brooke Rollins as agriculture secretary, the last of his picks to lead executive agencies and another choice at within his established circle of advisors and allies.

The nomination must be confirmed by the Senate, which will be controlled by Republicans when Trump takes office on January 20, 2025. Rollins would succeed Tom Vilsack, President Joe Biden's agriculture secretary who oversees the sprawling agency that controls policies, regulations and assistance programs related to agriculture. agriculture, forestry, livestock, food quality and nutrition.

Rollins, an attorney who graduated from Texas A&M University with an undergraduate degree in agricultural development, is a longtime Trump associate who served as White House domestic policy chief during his first presidency. The 52-year-old is president and CEO of the America First Policy Institute, a group helping lay the groundwork for a second Trump administration. Rollins previously served as an aide to former Texas Gov. Rick Perry and headed a think tank, the Texas Public Policy Foundation. She worked as a litigation attorney in Dallas and also clerked for a federal judge in the Northern District of Texas after earning her law degree from the University of Texas.

The pick complements Trump's selection of executive branch department heads, just two and a half weeks after the former president won the White House again. There remain several other choices that traditionally fall under the Cabinet, including the U.S. Trade Representative and the head of the Small Business Administration.

Rollins, speaking on the Christian show Family Talk earlier this year, said Trump was an extraordinary boss and admitted that she thought in 2015, during his first presidential campaign, that he would not remain a candidate in a crowded Republican primary.

I was the one who said, “Oh, Donald Trump won't be in the Republican primary for more than two or three weeks. This is to increase its television show audiences. And then let's get back to normal, she said. A few years later, I directed its domestic policy program.

Trump hasn't given many details about his agricultural policies during the campaign, but farmers could be affected if he follows through on his promise to impose across-the-board tariffs. During the first Trump administration, countries like China responded to Trump's tariffs by imposing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports like corn and soybeans that were regularly sold abroad. Trump responded by offering massive multibillion-dollar aid to farmers to help them weather the trade war.

President Abraham Lincoln founded the USDA in 1862, when about half of Americans lived on farms. The USDA oversees several support programs for farmers; animal and plant health; and the safety of the meat, poultry and eggs that form the basis of the nation's food supply. Its federal nutrition programs provide food to low-income people, pregnant women and young children. And the agency sets standards for school meals.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services, pledged to remove ultra-processed foods from school meals and stop allowing Nutrition Assistance Program recipients extra of using food stamps to buy soda, candy or other so-called junk food. . But it would be the USDA, not HHS, that would be responsible for implementing these changes.

Additionally, HHS and USDA will work together to finalize the 2025-2030 edition of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. They are expected late next year, with guidance on healthy eating and standards for federal nutrition programs.

Gomez Licon reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Associated Press writers Josh Funk and JoNel Aleccia contributed to this report.

