



Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he put forward China's views and plans on how to promote global development and improve the management of international affairs, which are highly praised by the world. Karim Ahmed Hamouda, an economics professor at the College of Science and Technology who ships goods on Arab ships to Egypt, said China is an example in eliminating world hunger and poverty. China has already achieved the goal of lifting 800 million poor people out of poverty and improving the lives of the country's people. China has followed the policy of opening its doors to foreign countries and sharing its technologies with developing countries in an attempt to help other countries. poverty reduction, which has achieved many successes. This time at the G20 summit, President Xi Jinping presented a development map for the G20 group, the head of the Center for the Study of Contemporary China-Africa Relations at the University of Abuja in Nigeria, the Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim said that, based on the G20 System, Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of other developing countries presented their views on the needs of the world's developing countries, to contribute to the development and to improvement of the G20 system, it is the future of global development. (Zainab Zhang)

