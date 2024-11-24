Politics
Colin Murphy: Could an alliance of Greens, Labor and Soc-Dems change Irish politics forever?
There are few ideological differences between the parties, but large differences in identity.
All parties want to build more social housing and a free public health service. None call for conservatism in public spending. All are pro-Palestinian. All are pro-Ukraine, but anti-militarist.
Even on the most controversial domestic issue of the past year, the language is tinged with liberalism: everyone says they are pro-immigration, but in favor of better management of it.
Much has been made of the volatility of the recent Irish elections, but from the perspective of politics in the west and east it is an extraordinarily consistent picture and, on the surface at least , of a left-liberal consistency.
In binary electoral systems, fear of the right unites the left and vice versa
Yet no left-wing party has ever led a government, and the only candidate, Sinn Fin, does not seem likely to break this race now.
In binary electoral systems, fear of the right brings the left together and vice versa.
Fear of Trump pushed divided Democrats behind Biden in 2020. Fear of Corbyn and the dilution of Brexit pushed a fractured British right behind Boris Johnson in 2019. Fear of Le Pen united the French left into the New Front popular last July.
Without the pressure of this binary choice, the Irish left wallows in the luxury of faction. It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy: faction begets faction. The first thing on the agenda is the split.
But today, two of the left's main players have put the opposite on the alliance's agenda.
Greens Roderic OGorman and Labor Ivana Bacik both called on their parties and the Soc-Dems to present a common front in government negotiations.
This raises the question of the curious father/daughter relationship between Labor and the Soc-Dems. These two co-leaders, Risn Shortall and Catherine Murphy, who are both retiring at this election, were left-wing TDs who had previously fallen out with the Labor Party.
Shortall represented the Labor Party in Dublin North West for 20 years. In Kildare North, Catherine Murphy takes the seat formerly held by Labor's Emmet Stagg.
In Dublin Central, Gary Gannon takes the seat formerly held by Labor's Joe Costello. In Wicklow, Jennifer Whitmore occupies the seat formerly occupied by Labors Anne Ferris, and Liz McManus before her.
In Dublin Bay North, with Labor's Aodhn Rordin now an MEP, Cian O'Callaghan is likely to become the sole standard-bearer of the centre-left, again replacing a Labor tradition.
As of 2011, Labor was one of the most influential coalition parties of all time. The problem was that what he was doing wasn't popular
Only party leader Holly Cairns, in south-west Cork, can claim to have created a new centre-left seat, even though Labor's Michael McCarthy held it from 2011 to 2016.
To use a metaphor favored more on the right than on the left, success should lie in make the cake bigger, rather than just redistribute it. The success of the Soc-Dems, which follows the failure of Labor after 2016, does not mean a broader advance for the social democratic agenda.
But the social democrats might respond that they saved the social democratic agenda.
Roderic O'Gorman was wrong when he claimed last week that the Greens had more influence in government than Labor. As of 2011, Labor was one of the most influential coalition parties of all time. The problem was that what he was doing wasn't popular.
In government, Labor broke its key campaign promises, but the problem that haunted them was not so much the failure to deliver on promises as the cynicism of those promises.
The Labor Party, which the Soc-Dems partly replaced, had been, in the eyes of many, totally discredited.
However, 2011 was 13 years and four leaders ago. It seems anachronistic to continue to blame them.
There may be little between the Soc-Dems and Labor ideologically or politically, but there are clear differences in identity. The Soc Dems are younger, more feminine, more digital natives. They are rooted more in the civic activism of the last decade than in the labor movement of the last century. They are not hostile to Sinn Fin (which is itself partly a question of generation).
The differences between the two parties are therefore cultural, comparable to those between Fianna Fil and Fine Gael.
If you were a left-wing strategist playing three-dimensional chess in 2011, you might have thought that precisely what the center-left cause would need in 2016 would be a party sharing Labor's ideology, but not its brand.
Roderic O'Gorman's determination to anchor the Greens more firmly in their (undeniable) left-wing roots is a mistake
It is therefore not as obvious as it might seem to an outside observer that the two soft left parties should merge anyway.
As for a tripartite alliance? I think Roderic O'Gorman's determination to anchor the Greens more firmly in their (undeniable) left-wing roots is a mistake. The clue is in the name: the Greens' great moral imperative, their unique selling point, is the green agenda. The left already suffers from blurred identities; the Greens should try to distance themselves from it.
Like the progressive Democrats, they have proven that it is possible to succeed with just a few cabinet members and a clear agenda.
Left parties entering government negotiations should follow this model of precision rather than the parity of esteem model pursued by Labor in 2011.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/elections-2024/colin-murphy-could-an-alliance-of-the-greens-labour-and-the-soc-dems-change-irish-politics-forever/a100696961.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping wants a new world order centered on Chinese trade
- President-elect Trump announces a number of cabinet appointmentsExBulletin
- 55TH ALL INTERINSTITUTIONAL TABLE TENNIS TOURNAMENT OF INDIA STARTS BEGINNING
- Assisted dying bill splits UK cabinet ahead of vote
- When young people think…: PM Modi on the role of young minds in India's future | Latest news India
- Testimonies from residents around the Raknamo dam who have faced difficulties accessing drinking water for years
- Protests by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party cost Pakistan's economy PKR 2 billion
- Watch Northwestern vs. St. Josephs in the NCAA Hockey Championship: channel, time, free live stream
- Trump names Brooke Rollins as his choice for Agriculture Secretary
- US Air Force says drones spotted near 3 bases in England last week
- Israeli government sanctions Haaretz and cuts all links
- Colin Murphy: Could an alliance of Greens, Labor and Soc-Dems change Irish politics forever?