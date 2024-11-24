Colin Murphy: Could an alliance of Greens, Labor and Soc-Dems change Irish politics forever?

There are few ideological differences between the parties, but large differences in identity.

All parties want to build more social housing and a free public health service. None call for conservatism in public spending. All are pro-Palestinian. All are pro-Ukraine, but anti-militarist.

Even on the most controversial domestic issue of the past year, the language is tinged with liberalism: everyone says they are pro-immigration, but in favor of better management of it.

Much has been made of the volatility of the recent Irish elections, but from the perspective of politics in the west and east it is an extraordinarily consistent picture and, on the surface at least , of a left-liberal consistency.

In binary electoral systems, fear of the right unites the left and vice versa

Yet no left-wing party has ever led a government, and the only candidate, Sinn Fin, does not seem likely to break this race now.

Fear of Trump pushed divided Democrats behind Biden in 2020. Fear of Corbyn and the dilution of Brexit pushed a fractured British right behind Boris Johnson in 2019. Fear of Le Pen united the French left into the New Front popular last July.

Without the pressure of this binary choice, the Irish left wallows in the luxury of faction. It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy: faction begets faction. The first thing on the agenda is the split.

But today, two of the left's main players have put the opposite on the alliance's agenda.

Greens Roderic OGorman and Labor Ivana Bacik both called on their parties and the Soc-Dems to present a common front in government negotiations.

This raises the question of the curious father/daughter relationship between Labor and the Soc-Dems. These two co-leaders, Risn Shortall and Catherine Murphy, who are both retiring at this election, were left-wing TDs who had previously fallen out with the Labor Party.

Shortall represented the Labor Party in Dublin North West for 20 years. In Kildare North, Catherine Murphy takes the seat formerly held by Labor's Emmet Stagg.

In Dublin Central, Gary Gannon takes the seat formerly held by Labor's Joe Costello. In Wicklow, Jennifer Whitmore occupies the seat formerly occupied by Labors Anne Ferris, and Liz McManus before her.

In Dublin Bay North, with Labor's Aodhn Rordin now an MEP, Cian O'Callaghan is likely to become the sole standard-bearer of the centre-left, again replacing a Labor tradition.

As of 2011, Labor was one of the most influential coalition parties of all time. The problem was that what he was doing wasn't popular

Only party leader Holly Cairns, in south-west Cork, can claim to have created a new centre-left seat, even though Labor's Michael McCarthy held it from 2011 to 2016.

To use a metaphor favored more on the right than on the left, success should lie in make the cake bigger, rather than just redistribute it. The success of the Soc-Dems, which follows the failure of Labor after 2016, does not mean a broader advance for the social democratic agenda.

But the social democrats might respond that they saved the social democratic agenda.

Roderic O'Gorman was wrong when he claimed last week that the Greens had more influence in government than Labor. As of 2011, Labor was one of the most influential coalition parties of all time. The problem was that what he was doing wasn't popular.

In government, Labor broke its key campaign promises, but the problem that haunted them was not so much the failure to deliver on promises as the cynicism of those promises.

The Labor Party, which the Soc-Dems partly replaced, had been, in the eyes of many, totally discredited.

However, 2011 was 13 years and four leaders ago. It seems anachronistic to continue to blame them.

There may be little between the Soc-Dems and Labor ideologically or politically, but there are clear differences in identity. The Soc Dems are younger, more feminine, more digital natives. They are rooted more in the civic activism of the last decade than in the labor movement of the last century. They are not hostile to Sinn Fin (which is itself partly a question of generation).

The differences between the two parties are therefore cultural, comparable to those between Fianna Fil and Fine Gael.

If you were a left-wing strategist playing three-dimensional chess in 2011, you might have thought that precisely what the center-left cause would need in 2016 would be a party sharing Labor's ideology, but not its brand.

Roderic O'Gorman's determination to anchor the Greens more firmly in their (undeniable) left-wing roots is a mistake

It is therefore not as obvious as it might seem to an outside observer that the two soft left parties should merge anyway.

As for a tripartite alliance? I think Roderic O'Gorman's determination to anchor the Greens more firmly in their (undeniable) left-wing roots is a mistake. The clue is in the name: the Greens' great moral imperative, their unique selling point, is the green agenda. The left already suffers from blurred identities; the Greens should try to distance themselves from it.

Like the progressive Democrats, they have proven that it is possible to succeed with just a few cabinet members and a clear agenda.

Left parties entering government negotiations should follow this model of precision rather than the parity of esteem model pursued by Labor in 2011.