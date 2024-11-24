Israeli government sanctions Haaretz and cuts all links





The Israeli government on Sunday approved a proposal ordering all government-funded organizations to cease all communications with Haaretz and remove their advertisements from the newspaper. The government said the decision was motivated by “numerous articles that have undermined the legitimacy of the State of Israel and its right to self-defense, and in particular remarks made in London by the editor of Haaretz, Amos Schocken, who support terrorism and call for sanctions against Israel.” the government.” Earlier this month, Schocken was criticized by the Israeli government following his comments referring to Palestinian “freedom fighters.” The proposal, which was added to the cabinet agenda at the last minute, was approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In response, Haaretz published a statement Sunday, saying: “The opportunistic resolution to boycott Haaretz, which was adopted at today's government meeting without any legal review, is another step in Netanyahu's journey to dismantle Israeli democracy. [Russian President Vladimir] Poutine, [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and [Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor] Orban, Netanyahu tries to silence a critical and independent newspaper. New MEE newsletter: Dispatch from Jerusalem Sign up to get the latest news and analysis on

“Haaretz will not back down and turn into a government pamphlet publishing messages approved by the government and its leader.” The Israeli newspaper also said that the attorney general's office was not aware of the proposal being voted on and had not reviewed it or provided legal advice on it. In a speech at a conference in London on November 1, Schocken said: “The Netanyahu government does not care about imposing a cruel apartheid regime on the Palestinian population. “This ignores the costs incurred by both sides in defending settlements while fighting Palestinian freedom fighters, whom Israel labels terrorists.” Schocken then clarified his remarks, explaining that he did not consider Hamas to be “freedom fighters” and emphasized his support for freedom fighters who did not resort to “terrorism.” Haaretz accuses Netanyahu of carrying out 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza Learn more Haaretz later published an editorial disavowing its editor, saying that Schocken's clarification did not go far enough because he did not condemn attacks by other Palestinian groups. Despite this, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi called on the government to boycott the newspaper and submitted a proposal detailing a series of restrictions. The proposal released by Karhi's office states that the government “will not enter into new contracts with Haaretz, including individual subscriptions for state employees, nor renew any existing contracts; all current agreements with Haaretz, including personal subscriptions, will be canceled to the extent legally possible.” It also asked the Government Advertising Agency “to order Haaretz to cease all advertising, including legal notices, regardless of payment status and to request a refund of any existing payments. No further advertisements will be placed in the publication”.

