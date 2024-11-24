Trump names Brooke Rollins as his choice for Agriculture Secretary





CNN-

President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday that one of his former policy advisers, Brooke Rollins, would be his choice for Secretary of the Department of Agriculture.

Brookes' commitment to supporting America's farmers, defending America's food self-sufficiency and restoring America's small-town, agriculture-dependent economies is second to none, Trump said in a statement.

CNN reported earlier Saturday that Trump is expected to nominate Rollins to the position.

Rollins is the CEO of the America First Policy Institute, a group with close ties to the Trump transition team, and has been a strong supporter of the president-elect.

She congratulated Trump after his election victory earlier this month, saying in an article on X: We love you, Mr. President, and we are very proud to continue the fight for an America built around your America First vision.

Rollins' name had previously been floated as a potential White House chief of staff. But Rollins resigned after it became clear that seeking the role would amount to a serious power struggle with Susie Wiles, who was ultimately nominated for the job.

Rollins told the transition team that agriculture secretary would be another role he would be interested in, a close source said. Trump and Rollins spoke this week about that role.

As the next Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke will spearhead efforts to protect America's farmers, who are truly the backbone of our country, Trump said in his statement Saturday. Congratulations Brook!

During Trump's first term, Rollins served as director of the White House Domestic Policy Council. Before that, she served as president of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank, for 15 years.

CNN reported Friday that Trump was close to offering the job to businesswoman and former Georgia senator Kelly Loeffler, who met with the president-elect at Mar-a-Lago Friday afternoon. There have been several discussions between Loeffler and the transition team regarding the position. But Trump hesitated to announce his agricultural pick as he released a series of others Friday evening, raising questions about whether Loeffler was ultimately offered the job.

The Department of Agriculture includes 29 agencies and offices and has nearly 100,000 employees. In addition to agriculture, its areas of intervention are natural resources, rural development and nutrition.

That work will likely be important, especially since Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has promised to assert his influence over the agricultural sector.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/23/politics/brooke-rollins-trump-agriculture/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos